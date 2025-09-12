NBA Reporter Fired After Accurately Describing Charlie Kirk’s Beliefs

Arizona-based outlet PHNX Sports has fired its lead Phoenix Suns reporter Gerald Bourguet after he posted tweets critical of the right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, in the aftermath of Kirk's fatal shooting on Wednesday. PHNX Sports released a statement on Thursday, but did not specifically name Bourguet:

The opinions expressed by our employees do not represent the views of PHNX or ALLCITY Network. We take matters involving violence very seriously and are committed to ensuring that ALLCITY remains a safe place for our employees and community alike. We have addressed this matter with the individual and made the decision to part ways.

It's difficult to locate any language in Bourguet's posts that prevents the ALLCITY network of sports sites from being "a safe place" for its employees and community. If anything, Bourguet calls on readers to take "matters involving violence" even more seriously. Mostly the reporter wondered why societal outrage about violence is so selective, and described the role Kirk played in narrowing the scope of that outrage.

"If you're saddened by today's 'political violence,' horrified by the video, or repulsed by my response, ask yourself why your reaction was different when it came to school shootings, mass deportations or the HUNDREDS of videos of horrific murders in Gaza (which Kirk cheered on)," Bourguet wrote. Here's what he said, in full:

Bourguet's firing is among a few cases, including an MSNBC analyst and a Carolina Panthers staffer, in which people have lost their jobs for their comments on Kirk's death.

Defector has reached out to PHNX Sports for more specifics on which of Bourguet's remarks triggered his firing, and what rules of employee conduct were violated. We'll update this post if we hear back.