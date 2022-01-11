Michigan Snow Plow Names, Ranked

The Michigan Department of Transportation has 299 working snow plows and all of them have names. Per the Detroit Free Press, the state solicited name suggestions from the public and “sifted through more than 15,400 possible plow monikers, all submitted by the public, to select the 330 winners.” The website lists the 299 active snow plows; the other 31 are in reserve.
The names generally fall into a few categories: snow plow-related wordplay, Michigan-related things, and names that appear to be completely random. Here they are, handily ranked for you:
- Sleety Pie
- Ramrod the Destroyer
- Clearopathtra
- Lead Dog
- Applesauce
- Dr. Plow Good
- Love Mi Plow
- Tiny
- Kaplowie
- Git Snow Git
- Lake Scooperior
- Squall Bunyan
- Saul T. Streets
- Big Poppa
- Plowthagorean Theorem
- Cheese Puff
- Sir Plows-A-Lot
- Sir Salts-A-Lot
- Ol’ Seven Fingers
- Clementine
- Snow Shall Not Pass
- Betty Whiteout
- Baby Snowda
- Ol’ Gus
- Barry Salt-and-Sanders
- Big Kahuna
- Snow Worries
- Walter
- Blade Runner
- Detroit SnoWings
- Catch My Drift
- Blades of Steel
- Bliz Wiz
- Mission Implowsible
- Meatball
- Blizzard Buster
- Buffy
- Salt Whitman
- Buzz Iceclear
- Chill Bill
- Ctrl Salt Delete
- Darth Blader
- Coldfoot
- Have Snow Will Plow
- Saltimus Brine
- Alice Scooper
- Snowprah Winfrey
- Truck Norris
- Auntie Arctica
- Blizzard Wizard
- Snowflake
- BettyLou Blizzard
- Winslow
- Bringin’ Pavement Back
- Snowy Robinson
- Plower Power
- Close Shave
- Marco Plowo
- Seymour Snow
- Kid Rock Salt
- Sisu
- Wolverine Whiteout
- Snow Place Like Home
- Rocky Salterton
- Mitten Muscle
- K-zoo
- Ice Cube
- Plownelope
- Gladiator of the Great Lakes
- Road Warrior
- Herbie
- Edgar Allan Snow
- Snow Slayer
- Winter Express
- Blade of Glory
- Saltosaurus Rex
- Mr. Blade
- Snow Hunter
- Get Into Scrape
- Fast and Flurryous
- Lightning McClean
- Frosty
- Nick Flurry
- Will B. Snoday
- Saltnado
- Mr. Salty Pants
- Below Zero Hero
- Dewey Defroster
- Flake Michigan
- Driftcatcher
- Scoop Dogg
- White Out
- Thunder Blade
- Moose
- Lady Lake Effect
- Dolly Plowton
- The Scrape Gatsby
- Good Roads Earle
- S’no Problem
- Highway Hero
- Yukon Cornelius
- Heikki Lunta
- Orange Yooper Storm Trooper
- Snowfire
- Whiteout Wrangler
- Newaygo River Roadster
- Slush Puppy
- Winter Snowdier
- Sunshine
- Winter Fresh
- Snows Buddies Business
- Orange Blazer
- Snow Warrior
- Huron Hero
- Thunderhawk
- Lola
- ThawSome
- Sodium Slinger
- Mr. Sandman
- Plowasaurus Rex
- Arctic Fox
- Roxy
- Pebbles
- Glitter Gator
- Scooter
- Ol’ Blue
- Salt-N-Peppa
- It’s Snow Problem
- Lil Snow Peep
- Dreams of Summer
- Large Marge
- Salt Life
- Subzero
- Snowbegone Kenobi
- Frosty the Snowplow
- Spirit of Saginaw
- Old Salty
- Let It Snow
- Shock and Thaw
- Cheerio, Snow!
- Sno-no-mo
- Grind Line
- Fluffy
- Salt Salt Baby
- Austin Plowers
- Frostin Powers
- Steve Icerman
- Icicle
- Slushy
- Peppermint
- Frostbite
- Derek Sleeter
- NaviGator
- PlowMaster
- Da Rumbler
- Tiger
- Sleetwood Mac
- Captain Banks
- The Kraken
- Machine Plow Kelly
- Snow It All
- Drift Crusher
- SnowJoe
- Yooper Scooper
- Pavement Liberator
- Rupert Slushington IV
- Jon Bon Snowi
- Buttercup
- Mr. Snow Miser
- Coyote
- Freezy
- Whitefish Plowder
- Happy
- UP Winter Force
- Snowball
- Spirit of Michigan
- Snow Digitty
- Melton John
- Clearing Present Danger
- Biboon Ogichidaa
- Plowzilla
- The Great and Plowerful Oz
- Marshmallow
- Weird Plow Yankovic
- Almost Summer
- Nieve
- The Abominable Snowplow
- Dottie
- Melty the Snowplow
- Señor Flurry
- I’d Rather Be at the Beach
- Laker Scraper
- Plower Ranger
- Sparkles
- Still Shorts Weather
- Lake Effect Collect
- Ice to Meet You
- Herbert H. Plow
- Scooper McGavin
- Frankenmuth Chicken
- Blizzard T Snowplow
- Frost Responder
- Frostbitten Mitten
- Hercules
- Peppy Le Plow
- Salty Dogg
- Borealis
- Trail Blazer
- Chilly Dog
- Lumi
- Hamilton
- Remy
- Little Mack
- Sunny
- Licensed to Chill
- Polar Patroller
- Lumber Jack
- Polar Express
- Gordie Plow
- Plow Avenger
- Ice Princess
- Baby It’s Cold Outside
- Plowderpuff
- Snowmaggedon
- Mighty Mac
- Northstar
- Aaron Brr, Sir
- I Think I Can
- Pillsbury Plowboy
- Ice Buster
- Drift Master
- Hipplowpotomus
- Snow Mater
- Bluster Buster
- Han Snow-Lo
- Droppin’ Salt Like It’s Hot
- Kalamazoo Canoe
- Ice Sleigher
- Snowboni
- Snow Wolf
- Blizzard Boss
- Storm Slayer
- Mr. Plow
- Rolling Thunder
- Snow Shifter
- Hannah’s Hero
- Rusty McSaltmeister
- Burley Bear
- Moxie
- Drift Buster
- Big Mac
- Snomac
- Chill Out
- The Big LePlowski
- Orange Slush
- Ice Ice Baby
- Sarnia Scooper
- Blue Water Express
- Salty Sven
- Hulk
- Pegasus
- Eagle Eye
- Salty Attitude
- Road Runner
- Beach Buggy
- Snowbacca
- Orange Crush
- Bumble
- Big Bertha
- Sparky McChatter
- The Beast
- Mighty Yooper
- Ebenezer Scoop
- Superior Snowbuster
- King of Winter
- Stormbreaker
- Snowdown Please, I’m Plowing
- Plowdy Duty
- Snow Rapids
- Move It Move It
- Chippy
- Snow Can Do
- Mishigami
- Beast
- Snowcrusher
- Plowriffic
- Plowabunga
- Snowba Fett
- Optimus Plow
- Snobank Maker
- Sparky
- Patience
- Frosted Flake
- Maximus
- Snow Captain
- Winter Commander
- Ice Force One
- Snow Force 1
- Getting hit by a snow plow
- Yeti