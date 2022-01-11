Michigan Snow Plow Names, Ranked

The Michigan Department of Transportation has 299 working snow plows and all of them have names. Per the Detroit Free Press, the state solicited name suggestions from the public and “sifted through more than 15,400 possible plow monikers, all submitted by the public, to select the 330 winners.” The website lists the 299 active snow plows; the other 31 are in reserve.

The names generally fall into a few categories: snow plow-related wordplay, Michigan-related things, and names that appear to be completely random. Here they are, handily ranked for you: