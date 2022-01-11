Skip to contents
Underexplained Lists

Michigan Snow Plow Names, Ranked

Laura Wagner
3:34 PM EST on Jan 11, 2022
DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 2: A snow plow clears snow from a road on Belle Isle February 2, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit received over a foot of snow during a storm that has crippled much of the Midwest canceling thousands of flights around the country.
Joshua Lott/Getty Images

The Michigan Department of Transportation has 299 working snow plows and all of them have names. Per the Detroit Free Press, the state solicited name suggestions from the public and “sifted through more than 15,400 possible plow monikers, all submitted by the public, to select the 330 winners.” The website lists the 299 active snow plows; the other 31 are in reserve.

The names generally fall into a few categories: snow plow-related wordplay, Michigan-related things, and names that appear to be completely random. Here they are, handily ranked for you:

  1. Sleety Pie 
  2. Ramrod the Destroyer  
  3. Clearopathtra
  4. Lead Dog 
  5. Applesauce 
  6. Dr. Plow Good
  7. Love Mi Plow
  8. Tiny 
  9. Kaplowie
  10.  Git Snow Git 
  11. Lake Scooperior
  12. Squall Bunyan
  13. Saul T. Streets
  14. Big Poppa 
  15. Plowthagorean Theorem
  16. Cheese Puff 
  17. Sir Plows-A-Lot 
  18. Sir Salts-A-Lot 
  19. Ol’ Seven Fingers
  20. Clementine 
  21. Snow Shall Not Pass
  22. Betty Whiteout 
  23. Baby Snowda
  24. Ol’ Gus 
  25. Barry Salt-and-Sanders 
  26. Big Kahuna 
  27. Snow Worries
  28. Walter
  29. Blade Runner 
  30.  Detroit SnoWings 
  31. Catch My Drift
  32. Blades of Steel 
  33. Bliz Wiz 
  34. Mission Implowsible
  35. Meatball
  36. Blizzard Buster 
  37. Buffy 
  38. Salt Whitman 
  39. Buzz Iceclear
  40. Chill Bill 
  41. Ctrl Salt Delete 
  42. Darth Blader 
  43. Coldfoot 
  44. Have Snow Will Plow
  45. Saltimus Brine
  46. Alice Scooper
  47. Snowprah Winfrey
  48. Truck Norris
  49. Auntie Arctica
  50. Blizzard Wizard
  51. Snowflake
  52. BettyLou Blizzard 
  53. Winslow
  54. Bringin’ Pavement Back
  55. Snowy Robinson
  56. Plower Power
  57. Close Shave
  58. Marco Plowo
  59. Seymour Snow
  60. Kid Rock Salt
  61. Sisu
  62. Wolverine Whiteout
  63. Snow Place Like Home
  64. Rocky Salterton
  65. Mitten Muscle
  66. K-zoo
  67. Ice Cube
  68. Plownelope
  69. Gladiator of the Great Lakes
  70. Road Warrior
  71. Herbie
  72. Edgar Allan Snow
  73. Snow Slayer
  74. Winter Express
  75. Blade of Glory
  76. Saltosaurus Rex
  77. Mr. Blade
  78. Snow Hunter
  79. Get Into Scrape
  80. Fast and Flurryous
  81. Lightning McClean
  82. Frosty
  83. Nick Flurry
  84. Will B. Snoday
  85. Saltnado
  86. Mr. Salty Pants
  87. Below Zero Hero
  88. Dewey Defroster
  89. Flake Michigan
  90. Driftcatcher
  91. Scoop Dogg
  92. White Out
  93. Thunder Blade
  94. Moose
  95. Lady Lake Effect
  96. Dolly Plowton
  97. The Scrape Gatsby
  98. Good Roads Earle
  99. S’no Problem
  100. Highway Hero
  101. Yukon Cornelius
  102. Heikki Lunta
  103. Orange Yooper Storm Trooper
  104. Snowfire
  105. Whiteout Wrangler
  106. Newaygo River Roadster
  107. Slush Puppy
  108. Winter Snowdier
  109. Sunshine
  110. Winter Fresh
  111. Snows Buddies Business
  112. Orange Blazer
  113. Snow Warrior
  114. Huron Hero
  115. Thunderhawk
  116. Lola
  117. ThawSome
  118. Sodium Slinger
  119. Mr. Sandman
  120. Plowasaurus Rex
  121. Arctic Fox
  122. Roxy
  123. Pebbles
  124. Glitter Gator
  125. Scooter
  126. Ol’ Blue
  127. Salt-N-Peppa
  128. It’s Snow Problem
  129. Lil Snow Peep
  130. Dreams of Summer
  131. Large Marge
  132. Salt Life
  133. Subzero
  134. Snowbegone Kenobi
  135. Frosty the Snowplow
  136. Spirit of Saginaw
  137. Old Salty
  138. Let It Snow
  139. Shock and Thaw
  140. Cheerio, Snow!
  141. Sno-no-mo
  142. Grind Line
  143. Fluffy
  144. Salt Salt Baby
  145. Austin Plowers
  146. Frostin Powers
  147. Steve Icerman
  148. Icicle
  149. Slushy
  150. Peppermint
  151. Frostbite
  152. Derek Sleeter
  153. NaviGator
  154. PlowMaster
  155. Da Rumbler
  156. Tiger
  157. Sleetwood Mac
  158. Captain Banks
  159. The Kraken
  160. Machine Plow Kelly
  161. Snow It All
  162. Drift Crusher
  163. SnowJoe
  164. Yooper Scooper
  165. Pavement Liberator
  166. Rupert Slushington IV
  167. Jon Bon Snowi
  168. Buttercup
  169. Mr. Snow Miser
  170. Coyote
  171. Freezy
  172. Whitefish Plowder
  173. Happy
  174. UP Winter Force
  175. Snowball
  176. Spirit of Michigan
  177. Snow Digitty
  178. Melton John
  179. Clearing Present Danger
  180. Biboon Ogichidaa
  181. Plowzilla
  182. The Great and Plowerful Oz
  183. Marshmallow
  184. Weird Plow Yankovic
  185. Almost Summer
  186. Nieve
  187. The Abominable Snowplow
  188. Dottie
  189. Melty the Snowplow
  190. Señor Flurry
  191. I’d Rather Be at the Beach
  192. Laker Scraper
  193. Plower Ranger
  194. Sparkles
  195. Still Shorts Weather
  196. Lake Effect Collect
  197. Ice to Meet You
  198. Herbert H. Plow
  199. Scooper McGavin
  200. Frankenmuth Chicken
  201. Blizzard T Snowplow
  202. Frost Responder
  203. Frostbitten Mitten
  204. Hercules
  205. Peppy Le Plow
  206. Salty Dogg
  207. Borealis
  208. Trail Blazer
  209. Chilly Dog
  210. Lumi
  211. Hamilton
  212. Remy
  213. Little Mack
  214. Sunny
  215. Licensed to Chill
  216. Polar Patroller
  217. Lumber Jack
  218. Polar Express
  219. Gordie Plow
  220. Plow Avenger
  221. Ice Princess
  222. Baby It’s Cold Outside
  223. Plowderpuff
  224. Snowmaggedon
  225. Mighty Mac
  226. Northstar
  227. Aaron Brr, Sir
  228. I Think I Can
  229. Pillsbury Plowboy
  230. Ice Buster
  231. Drift Master
  232. Hipplowpotomus
  233. Snow Mater
  234. Bluster Buster
  235. Han Snow-Lo
  236. Droppin’ Salt Like It’s Hot
  237. Kalamazoo Canoe
  238. Ice Sleigher
  239. Snowboni
  240. Snow Wolf
  241. Blizzard Boss
  242. Storm Slayer
  243. Mr. Plow
  244. Rolling Thunder
  245. Snow Shifter
  246. Hannah’s Hero
  247. Rusty McSaltmeister
  248. Burley Bear
  249. Moxie
  250. Drift Buster
  251. Big Mac
  252. Snomac
  253. Chill Out
  254. The Big LePlowski
  255. Orange Slush
  256. Ice Ice Baby
  257. Sarnia Scooper
  258. Blue Water Express
  259. Salty Sven
  260. Hulk
  261. Pegasus
  262. Eagle Eye
  263. Salty Attitude
  264. Road Runner
  265. Beach Buggy
  266. Snowbacca
  267. Orange Crush
  268. Bumble
  269. Big Bertha
  270. Sparky McChatter
  271. The Beast
  272. Mighty Yooper
  273. Ebenezer Scoop
  274. Superior Snowbuster
  275. King of Winter
  276. Stormbreaker
  277. Snowdown Please, I’m Plowing
  278. Plowdy Duty
  279. Snow Rapids
  280. Move It Move It
  281. Chippy
  282. Snow Can Do
  283. Mishigami
  284. Beast
  285. Snowcrusher
  286. Plowriffic
  287. Plowabunga
  288. Snowba Fett
  289. Optimus Plow
  290. Snobank Maker
  291. Sparky
  292. Patience
  293. Frosted Flake
  294. Maximus
  295. Snow Captain
  296. Winter Commander
  297. Ice Force One
  298. Snow Force 1
  299. Getting hit by a snow plow
  300. Yeti
Laura Wagner

Staff writer

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Michigan Snow Plow Names, Ranked

Underexplained Lists
131Comments
Laura Wagner

Psst! Let’s Talk About ‘The Spy Who Came In From The Cold’

Defector Reads A Book
71Comments
Maitreyi Anantharaman
,
Albert Burneko
, and
Barry Petchesky

Adorn Yourself In The Defector Crewneck

From the studio that brought you the Defector Tank comes a new piece of merch: the Defector Crewneck. Union made. Comfy as hell.
Shop Now

The Dreaded Math Has Made Sports More Entertaining

Funbag
317Comments
Drew Magary

Bernard Tomic Wonders If He Has COVID During Match, Complains About Lack Of Testing

Tennis
27Comments
Giri Nathan

See more stories