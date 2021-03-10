Skip to contents
NHL

Malfunctioning Horn Goes Off Every Minute, On The Minute, In Lightning–Red Wings

Lauren Theisen
March 10, 2021 11:23 am
referee checks on broken horn
Fox Sports Detroit

The embattled Detroit Red Wings found themselves facing yet another hardship on Tuesday night, though this one was hard to see coming. Instead of poor goaltending or tough injuries or simply more talented opposition—well, that last one still applied—the Wings instead had to put down a rebellion from the technology in their own building, as a malfunctioning horn conspired to ruin the first period between Detroit and Tampa Bay by blaring every 60 seconds, to the dismay of all participants.

The Lightning, in fairness, have as much of a grievance as the Red Wings here, particularly when the refs completely stopped the action during a TB power play to try and figure out what the heck was going on.

Apparently, fixing the issue would have taken 10 minutes, so the officials decided to just power through until the first intermission, leading to a bizarre—HOOOONK—stretch of play where everyone just refused to let the repetitive blasts interrupt their—HOOOONK—work.

“I thought I was at my kid’s squirt game. It was unbelievable,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper afterwards.

“You take a split-second to think about it and then realize you got to keep playing. It’s something I’ve never seen at a hockey game,” Wings captain Dylan Larkin observed.

Though this was the Red Wings’ home-ice horn, they did not appear to gain any advantage from its antics. They were down 2-1 when they—HOOOOONK—went back to the locker room, but stormed back with two goals in the second period that eventually earned them a loser point.

Lauren Theisen

Blog girl. lauren@defector.com

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

For One Season, Rheal Cormier Was Lights Out

MLB
Dan McQuade
Dan McQuade
Rheal Cormier pitches, overhead shot

Feebly Mumbling “Blue Lives Matter” Did Not Get Johnny Damon Out Of His DUI Arrest

Life's Rich Pageant
Tom Ley

What If They Revealed A Bracket And No One Noticed?

College Basketball
Ray Ratto
NEWARK, NJ - JANUARY 27: Sandro Mamukelashvili #23 of the Seton Hall Pirates blocks a shot by Ryan Kalkbrenner #32 of the Creighton Bluejays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Prudential Center on January 27, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Malfunctioning Horn Goes Off Every Minute, On The Minute, In Lightning–Red Wings

NHL
Lauren Theisen
referee checks on broken horn
See more stories