LeBron James Is Commuting In A Fanatics Helicopter

LeBron James wasn't pretending. He really is taking daily helicopter rides from his home in New York City to the offices of his new employer, the Philadelphia 76ers. Since the start of October, the LeBron James Express (call sign N6FN) has made 18 trips between Northeast Philadelphia Airport and the Manhattan West 30th Street Heliport, plus a dozen or more shorter jaunts to and from Belmar, Teterboro, Wings Field Airport, and Philadelphia International.

Because of the availability of realtime flight-tracking information, it has been possible for people on the ground to note that the helicopter shuttling James back and forth from work each day is plastered with graphics for the slap-dick but ever-expanding sports and e-commerce company Fanatics. Fanatics, which now runs an events operation, a video production studio, retail sportsbooks, and an online prediction market, was founded and is run by first-class celebrity hobnobber and would-be world-conqueror Michael Rubin, a native Philadelphian. Rubin was formerly a limited partner in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), the sports and venue management company that owns the 76ers.

Someone who works for LeBron told Front Office Sports on Monday that access to Fanatics' "corporate aviation" is part of a sponsorship deal. "It’s a feature in many of their deals with their largest athletes and we appreciate their partnership as LeBron splits his time between New York and Philadelphia," the person said. Because Rubin sold his shares of HBSE back in 2022, and because James signed his present sponsorship deal with Fanatics back in 2024, this particular benefit of playing for the 76ers is not considered circumvention of the salary cap. It is merely a benefit of being in business with Fanatics while working in Philadelphia, for the favorite team of a man who at one time or another has owned some or all of both enterprises.

The helicopter in the "partnership" is a Leonardo AW139, a medium-sized twin-engine model in production since 2001. There are a few variations of this helicopter, including a "long-nose configuration" and a "militarized variant." The AW139 can carry up to 15 passengers, and it has a range, on a full tank of fuel, of 659 miles. A full tank in an AW139 is 414 gallons, which means that at maximum fuel efficiency the helicopter is capable of a whopping 1.59 miles per gallon of fuel burned. The helicopter's PT6C-67 engines are manufactured by Pratt & Whitney, and according to a Pratt & Whitney representative who made the mistake of answering their phone Tuesday morning, they run on "standard Jet A-1" fuel, the stuff available at airports throughout most of the world. This fuel is going this morning at $10.45 per gallon at Northeast Philadelphia Airport, in case you are interested in knowing how much it will cost for James to jaunt on down there for a film session or whatever. Prices, you can imagine, are way up. The train would be cheaper!

I obviously know dick about helicopters, but the Association Aéronautique et Astronautique de France (3AF) says that among civil helicopters the AW139 is the worst when it comes to carbon emissions by passenger capacity, measured using "a common Comfort Standard" on a pre-established "reference mission," due to the AW139's "high installed power and small cabin area."

No one seems to have reported the exact value of LeBron's deal with Fanatics, but presumably it is paying him millions of dollars in actual cash, in addition to this transportation benefit. LeBron appeared on stage at least twice at Fanatics Fest 2026, held in midtown Manhattan, so he is for sure engaged with the company's events arm. I suppose his new deal with Polymarket, reportedly worth $15 million per year, puts LeBron into a bit of a conflict of interest with Rubin's own prediction market, which this morning is accepting wagers on which party will control the U.S. Senate following next month's elections but which currently offers no active markets under its "Unemployment" tab. But interest is a complicated thing with many possible interpretations, and in any case I'm sure the parties can work something out.