Just A Minute More, With Tim Marchman

Generally you would not want to use a word like "catharsis" in relation to a podcast. That is just not what they are for, in my opinion, and it's not really in my range as a podcast co-host or guest to deliver that sort of experience. While last week's episode announcing the end of The Distraction was decently cathartic for me, that was never the point. Of course the final episode of the podcast would be significant for us, and inevitably include a decent amount of Looking Back At All We've Accomplished and such, but part of the reason we invited original co-host Tim Marchman back was to get back to basics before slipping the surly bonds forever. You already know what that means: free association, good-natured muttering, and heated takes about radishes. It's not catharsis; it's something much dumber and more powerful than that.

We got the nostalgia stuff out of the way in the first half of the episode, although there was still plenty of vintage nonsense in there between our precious memories of embarrassing moments, famous guests, barking dogs, and the janky prehistory of the podcast during its decade of neglect under our former corporate parents. We swapped stories about our encounters with a leather-encased Buzz Bissinger, and remembrances of Tim Curry, including both his escape to the one place that isn't corrupted by capitalism (space) and his legendary movie-demon performance. We also talked about the unfortunate impact that extended periods of podcasting can have on one's professional legacy and self-image, remembered Chris Bosh getting yoinked off his podcast appearance before things got too stupid, and addressed the Toilet Sandwich Question one last time. If you remember me at all, I hope it will be as I described myself in this segment.

After the break, we were subjected to one last White Sox Minute™ from Tim, although I stretched it to more than a minute because I find the team—which does not really seem very good, but which has nevertheless staked itself to a decent lead in the AL Central—kind of fascinating. This flowed into an appreciation(?) of Jerry Reinsdorf Leadership Culture and the prospect of a deathless, digital Giga-Reinsdorf who can extend this awful man's imperium to the 31st century and beyond. I should also warn you that this portion of the podcast ends with Drew performing a mashup.

We rode the Funbag the rest of the way out, enjoying a heartwarming story about our podcast teaching a very young child to curse, and considering which famous people we would recognize in the wild after a listener's encounter with Fred Smoot. There's some good stuff in here: Tim recognizing a member of Jawbreaker in a juice bar and getting duffed by a bookstore creep, me successfully identifying journeyman reliever Jeff Nelson across a busy street and spotting Samuel Dalembert at long-closed Wahlburgers, and Drew making a sentimental return to "the okra patch." We also considered how many vegetables Donald Trump could name off the top of his head—this is where radish chat happened—and we also discussed what Trump gets instead of the Sad Wedding Salad.

We concluded by telling the author of our last Funbag submission to quit his job, move, or both. A fitting end, if only for how thoroughly we went out the way we came in: talking about some nonsense in a nonsensical way and enjoying it, until we realized that our hour was up. Thank you all very much for doing all that with us for so long.

The Distraction feed will flip over to Drew's new show when it begins in early September, so if you're already subscribed, you don't need to touch that dial at all. If you aren't subscribed and would like to, you can do that through Apple Podcasts or wherever else you might get your podcasts. Thank you, as always, for your support.