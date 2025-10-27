Jaylen Brown’s Really Leaving His Mark On Opponents

Carlos Boozer's twin sons are top prospects for the 2026 NBA draft, but he may have yet another legacy in the league: artificial hair. It would appear that Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is carrying on the tradition. Over the weekend, Brown had two incidents in which some kind of dark residue on his head, possibly applied to simulate a hairline, appeared to smear onto the clothing of opposing players.

The first of these incidents occurred in the third quarter of Friday's game against the New York Knicks. (His hairline was looking rather painterly in this pregame photo posted that day.) With Knicks wing OG Anunoby guarding him, Brown hit a ball fake and nuzzled his forehead against his defender's torso. You can see the smudge occur in real time.

The second incident was in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. While Pistons wing Ron Holland jostled with Brown for a rebound, he picked up both a personal foul and a foul smudge on his white undershirt. As with the first incident, you can see Brown's forehead nuzzle Holland with enough friction to leave residue.

Holland sported the dark mark on his right shoulder for the remainder of the game. Brown, who is helming this gap-year Celtics team after Jayson Tatum's postseason Achilles injury, and the offseason spinoff of several key players, needs to either accept the reality of aging or adopt a hair replacement strategy with less collateral damage. The Celtics lost both games and are 0-3 to start the season. Don't wear your home whites against them.