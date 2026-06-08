Jacob Misiorowski Is Throwing So Damn Hard

In the third inning of the Brewers' 7-1 win over the Rockies on Saturday, Milwaukee pitcher Jacob Misiorowski threw a four-seam fastball low and outside to Kyle Karros for a ball. The pitch was special and routine all at once. Its measured velocity of 103.7 mph makes it the fastest pitch by a starter in official recorded history. But the speed of that fastball has somehow become business as usual for the Brewers' 24-year-old ace.

In this game alone, Misiorowski threw the 58 fastest pitches of the game, and 45 of those pitches were above 101 mph—another record. When Brewers manager Pat Murphy looked like he was going to the bullpen after his starter allowed runners on the corners with only one out in the 7th, Misiorowski refused, shaking his head and saying "No" in the direction of the dugout. Then he proceeded to pitch back-to-back strikeouts, hurling a 101-mph fastball on his 98th pitch of the game.

To look at the list of the highest-velocity pitches before and during this season is like looking at two different leagues: one with many talented flamethrowers, and one where Jacob Misiorowski is the only pitcher in existence. At the end of last season, Jordan Hicks held the top two spots on the leaderboard, becoming the only starting pitcher since tracking began to throw above 103 mph (and doing so twice). Misiorowski sat ninth on that list—already an amazing achievement considering he had only pitched in 14 starts. Now, after a series of dominant performances in May and June, he occupies the top 17 spots on the 2026 list. Of the top 50 highest-velocity pitches, Misiorowski has thrown 47. Of the top 100, he has thrown 79. Twenty-eight of his pitches have reached 103 mph or above, with 10 of those pitches occurring in one outing. The Brewers have zoomed to the top spot in their division by hitching a ride on the speeding bullet train that is this pitch.

However, Misiorowski doesn't just make the ball go fast. He's also putting up Bob Gibson-like numbers with his full arsenal. He's got a 0.20 ERA since the beginning of May (1.50 overall), and he's already reached 203 career strikeouts in 144 career innings. I could list many more stats that prove just how other-worldy Misiorowski’s arm is—probably one stat for each mph of his record-breaking pitch—but that would just be an attempt to impose some science and math on a run that feels supernatural. Watching these hitters exhaust themselves trying to catch Misiorowski, it's like Mr. Incredible learned how to play baseball. It's like an alien with advanced technology decided to dominate the National League. It's like watching the beginning of a legendary career.