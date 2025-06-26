Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
MLB

I Am Sick And Tired Of These Normie Gamer Athletes

1:42 PM EDT on June 26, 2025

Jacob Wilson #5 of the Athletics during the game against the Houston Astro.

Photo by Sergio Estrada/Getty Images

42Comments

On Thursday, ESPN's Jeff Passan published a blog about Jacob Wilson, the West Sacramento A's rookie shortstop currently having a very impressive offensive season of the Luis Arráez variety. He is rocking the second-lowest strikeout rate in the league (behind Arráez) and the second-highest squared-up contact rate in the league (behind Arráez), and, perhaps expected of a man born in the Year of our Lord 2002, Wilson attributes his success to Fortnite.

"Kids are going to love this one. Parents are going to hate me," Wilson said. "I am a big believer in video games. It's fast decision-making strategy. I think that gets me ready for the game, because when you're in the box, you have to process a lot."

Note the sleight of hand here. Both Wilson and Passan say "video games," which compels the reader—me, as one example—to think of "Jacob Wilson" as a "gamer," but they really mean Fortnite. This makes me sick.

I have no opinion on whether or not Fortnite's fast decision-making strategy improves performance in the batter's box, but Wilson's taste is emblematic of a broader issue. It is one I have encountered on multiple occasions, primarily with teenage boys. "Oh, what video games do you like?" I ask, like a clown, in an attempt to draw out a shared interest. I am inevitably disappointed with the answers: Call of Duty? Brave, are we? FIFA? OK, European. Fortnite and PUBG? Third-person battle royale shooters have destroyed the fabric of society.

If Wilson has fallen, it is not a personal failing but a systemic one. But Fortnite! At some point age ceases to be an excuse—I am but one year older than Jacob Wilson. Ever hear of Balatro, brother? It's available on mobile now. Ever hear of Inscryption? I'll get excited about athlete gamers when I hear reports of a small cohort of deckbuilding roguelike freaks gathered in a corner of an MLB clubhouse, exchanging Slay the Spire strategies. Think about the decision-making improvements that'll come during at bats after realizing that cutting cards is, counterintuitively, one of the best actions you can take in a deckbuilder. There's a plethora of metaphorical baseball connections to be made, but you have to go out and make them.

These are hardly deep cuts. If you are instead a fan of broadly indiscriminate killing, what is the point of having a gaming PC if not to be able to turn on ray tracing in the now functional and immensely popular Cyberpunk 2077? You can get some anti-capitalist critique along with very fun mechanics. Anyone who played an ounce of 2D Mario growing up should take a crack at Celeste, which is devastatingly difficult until you finally hone new skills for it to become easy, rather than continually pubstomping casuals. Even Barry "Baby Gamer" Petchesky has played and enjoyed Hades.

I bet that Jacob Wilson doesn't even know that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the leading Game of the Year candidate. I bet that Jacob Wilson could neither spell nor properly punctuate Metaphor: ReFantazio. If Jacob Wilson could teach himself the D&D 5e system through Baldur's Gate 3 and open his mind to the bear sex scene therein, I think he would start hitting for more power. Just one person's opinion!

I'll gladly take Luka Dončić hitting top 500 in the ranked Overwatch grind over the nth well-trodden Fortnite answer. At this point, I'd even take Valorant. On the other hand, the most prominent example MLB has of a player with a true gamer's heart is Curt Schilling. I retract all previous criticism: Jacob Wilson is doing great. Do not touch World of Warcraft, ever.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Kathryn Xu

Staff Writer

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

NBA

After All That, Ace Bailey Ends Up In Utah

June 26, 2025
MLB

Mighty Brewers Lad Out-Duels Paul Skenes

June 26, 2025
Arts And Culture

Chloe Dzubilo And The Perilous Path Forward For Trans Life

June 26, 2025
Politics

The Politics Of Fear Don’t Work Against A Candidate Who Isn’t Scared

June 26, 2025
MLB

The Dodgers Are Disappointing The People Who Want To Love Them The Most

June 25, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement