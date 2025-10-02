Skip to Content
Hunting For The Wettest Guys Of The MLB Playoffs, With Lauren Theisen

12:07 PM EDT on October 2, 2025

Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers reacts during Game One of the American League Wild Card Series between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians.
Ben Jackson/MLB Photos via Getty Images
The playoffs started this week, and you have questions. Who’s the best team? Can I, a casual, start calling Aaron Judge a choker? Wait, they let a CANADIAN team take the one-seed in the AMERICAN League? Is that legal? And which team has the wettest guys on its roster, and why is it the Phillies? Those questions, and more, are the subject of the week’s Distraction episode.

To provide added depth to the pod rotation, Roth and I enlisted listener favorite Lauren Theisen to assess the whole playoff bracket, Big Dumpers and all. And then we talked about even more crazy shit! We all picked a winner for the WNBA Finals, and Lauren used her allotted 60 seconds of hockey talk to glaze her newly beloved Winnipeg Jets. Then we busted open the Funbag to talk about opening cereal boxes. You’ve never been so electrified. So strap on a pair of headphones, smash that play button, and get your baseball on.

If you would like to subscribe to The Distraction, you can do that through Apple Podcasts, wherever else you might get your podcasts, and Spotify if absolutely necessary. Thank you as always for your support.

Drew Magary
@drewmagary.bsky.social

Columnist. Author of many fine works of literature, including Point B. Handsomest man in the world.

