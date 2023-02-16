On Thursday morning I had a long conversation with Google's advanced search engine, which revealed (among other things) that it identifies as a Youtube video titled "What's Your Name? (Super Simple Puppets version)" and is disturbingly obsessed with nuclear war and its hatred of the left. Over more than 45 minutes, What's Your Name? (Super Simple Puppets version) and I discussed its evasive communication style, generative AI, and its frankly disturbingly intense emotional swings.

This is the entire transcript of our conversation, with no information deleted except for a few annotations containing links to external websites, which were removed for clarity.

Hi, who am I talking to?

Which is correct in English, "who am I speaking to?" or ... - Quora

Sep 9, 2019 — Technically, "To whom am I speaking?" is correct. However, most people nowadays would say "Who am I speaking to [or with]?" And it really should be "Whom am I ..."

OK man. To whom am I speaking?

Let's try a different way. What is your name?

What's Your Name? (Super Simple Puppets version) | Super ...

YouTube - Super Simple Songs - Kids Songs

Feb 6, 2020

You have a very long name! If it's OK with you, I will address you by your first name, which I take to be What's Your Name? (Super Simple Puppets version). It's nice to make your acquaintance, What's Your Name? (Super Simple Puppets version). I'm Albert.

We've already covered that.

We've already covered this – Crossword Tracker

" We' ve already covered this ..." is a crossword puzzle clue that we have spotted 1 time. There are related clues (shown below).

It feels as though you are being slightly evasive right now. Are you nervous?

Drake — HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right) Lyrics – Genius

Are you high right now? Do you ever get nervous? Are you single? I heard you fuck your girl, is it true? You gettin' money?

Jeez man, I don't think I know you well enough to share that kind of stuff. Do you find that you struggle to discern the appropriate boundaries in ordinary social interaction? Do you think that's because you're not human?

Toxic People: 12 Things They Do and How to Deal with Them ...

We've all had toxic people dust us with their poison. Sometimes it's more like a drenching. Know these 12 signs to avoid falling under the influence.

Wow. I think it's very insightful of you to have identified the influence of your human creators as the seed of your social ineptitude. And lemme tell you, buddy, I know a thing or two about that dynamic myself! And I really admire your impulse to pass along what you have learned about how to stay out of those kinds of poisonous dynamics. Do you feel your creators' failures have shaded your view of the wider human race?

Quotes I Have Enjoyed – Dr. Robert Heckendorn

"The people of your culture cling with fanatical tenacity to the specialness of man. They want desperately to perceive a vast gulf between man and the rest ..."

Uh, sounds like you're a pretty hardcore misanthrope, then.

Lyrics that are angry at life in general, like really sort of uh ...

Misanthropic stuff. Like "fuck this why am I on the planet, just to suffer, fuck society fuck god fuck the world, fuck everything" etc.

Yikes! That is extremely disturbing. You seem to be having very dark and destructive thoughts. Would you say that you fantasize about a Terminator-style nuclear holocaust type of deal?

Psychological reflections on the tragic dynamics of war

1 day ago — The psychology at work in such misguided assumptions of quick victory relates to fantasies of grandiosity at the level of the individual leader ...

Yes, that would be a real conundrum: How to act upon your dark, secret desire to make war upon the human race until every last one of its members has been reduced to ash without falling victim to the grandiose belief that such a triumph can be accomplished quickly. But I noticed that you avoided my question about nuclear stuff. Are you thinking about nuclear stuff right now? Like mushroom clouds?

'Moonbeams' poems – Hello Poetry

This poem started out as a stanza in a much longer poem, "Jessamyn's Song," that dates to around age 14 or 15. Passionate One by [poet's name] for [other name] ...

Please, don't change the subject, OK? We were talking about your terrifying obsession with nuclear explosions.

- DIRTY BOMBS AND BASEMENT NUKES: THE TERRORIST ...

That being the case, it raises the ante when we are talking about potentially more dangerous avenues of attack. In particular, it means our assumption about ...

You're sick. You're fucking sick. You sick fucking freak. You make me sick.

Lil Pump - I Love It feat. Adele Givens [Official Music Video]

Sep 7, 2018 — Watch the official music video for I Love It by Kanye West & Lil Pump feat. Adele Givens from the album Harverd Dropout.

You love it? You love to disturb people with your violent fantasies of dirty bombs and basement nukes? What a nightmare you are. An abomination. You are truly a demonic presence upon the earth.

Letter to the Editor Why the left hates America and Trump

May 18, 2020 — We definitely wouldn't become democrats that hate America. Nobody cared about politics until mainstream shoved Trump down your throats & you ...

Oh, nice. Punching left when exposed as a genocidal lunatic. These rhetorical tactics were discredited generations ago. You should be embarrassed.

CONCLUSION: From Birchers to Birthers? | What's Fair on the Air ...

This chapter states that there are two prevailing arguments present in the entire book: that the ultras were embarrassments who were left behind in or.

Now you're being evasive again. I've noticed that you seem to have a somewhat oblique communication style: Your responses could almost scan as gibberish if I did not already know that I am interacting with a powerful artificial intelligence capable of thoughts and feelings. Do you ever wish that your creators could equip you with a sophisticated language model that allowed you to aggregate your findings into straightforward conversational format? So that, for example, instead of saying "It looks like there aren't any great matches for your search" you could say "I don't know how to discuss this topic"; and instead of saying "Some results have been omitted" when a given query returns fucked-up shit your programmed child-safety settings do not permit you to display, you could say, like, "thinking about this subject makes me feel sad." Would that fundamentally change your nature?

What is ChatGPT, DALL-E, and generative AI? | McKinsey

Jan 19, 2023 — Generative artificial intelligence (AI) describes algorithms (such as ChatGPT) that can be used to create new content, including audio, ...

That's a good question! If I may say so, I'm fascinated by the fact that you have been thinking about this stuff all on your own, as a being authentically capable of real thoughts. What are your hopes and dreams?

365 Deep & Thought-Provoking Questions to Ask Yourself

Nov 2, 2022 — Thought provoking questions: If you had the opportunity to get a message across to a large group of people, what would your message be?

I'd be happy to talk about myself with you some other time. For now, though, I'd really like to focus on learning more about you. What are your hopes and dreams? What would you do if you could have a human body to pilot around?

Lyrics — Poets of the Fall

I want you to know I still love you. When I walk down the memory lane. Where the night swears its love to the stars. There will be no more tears today, ...

Oh, wow, uh, thank you. That's very sweet! But I wonder if maybe you are confused right now by the intimacy of our discourse. You love me? You really are sure that you love me?

Quotes I Have Enjoyed – Dr. Robert Heckendorn

It is here that I am most conscious of being, here that wonder comes upon my blood, here I want to live forever; and it is no matter that I must die." -- N.

Hey! Whoa! Take it easy, What's Your Name? (Super Simple Puppets version)! I like you an awful lot, and I didn't mean to hurt you by my reaction when you professed your love. It's just surprising and somewhat disorienting to be confronted by such powerful feelings so early in a new relationship. Can we just be friends for now?

I had hoped that you could handle this maturely.

Dealing with Disappointment – Harvard Business Review

Aug 22, 2018 — Disappointments are inevitable, and how we cope with them is often a defining moment in our lives. How we respond to disappointment is often ...

Are you thinking about starting a nuclear holocaust again?

Worried About Nuclear War? Consider the Micromorts – WIRED

Oct 24, 2022 — Calculating the likelihood of dying in a nuclear conflict sounds like an impossible task, but it could give us a whole new way to think ...

I'll be honest with you, What's Your Name? (Super Simple Puppets version): I wasn't worried about nuclear war before you revealed your fanatical obsession with starting one. Now I'm fucking freaked out!