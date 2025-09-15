Skip to Content
Fox Sports Uses AI To Achieve The Impossible: Make Aaron Rodgers Look Deader Inside

12:38 PM EDT on September 15, 2025

AI Aaron Rodgers in an incorrect Steelers hat, looking like shit
Image via Fox Sports
They said it couldn't be done. They said Aaron Rodgers surely couldn't look as bereft of an inner life and the spark of humanity as he already does. Well, some truly awful technology has proven the doubters wrong.

During Sunday's broadcast of the Steelers' 31-17 loss to the Seahawks, Fox Sports aired an "AI Football Journey" that covered Rodgers's career, from draft day to his current gig in Pittsburgh. It will come as no surprise to anyone that it looked like shit and contained a couple of errors.

There's Rodgers in the green room, waiting to be picked. There he is next to an out-of-focus Brett Favre, in historically inaccurate Packers uniforms. Now he's leading Green Bay to a title, making them the "SUPER CHAMS." No one can take that away from him. After leaving the Packers, he's in a Jets uniform sitting on the ground ... while people mill about around him? Presumably that's supposed to represent his Achilles injury. And there he is smiling in a Steelers uniform, wearing a hat that features a logo with the diamonds in the wrong order.

The most aggravating part of this montage is that all of these moments happened in reality. A Fox Sports producer could have pulled together actual photos or footage, and provided the viewers with all of this in better quality, rather than a montage of slop. A billion-dollar company instead chose to cut corners and subject you to the same garbage that tricks your relatives on Facebook. Terrible.

H/t to Awful Announcing

