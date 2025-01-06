Everything Aaron Rodgers Has Blamed This Year

Here is a collection of all the people and things that are not Aaron Rodgers that Aaron Rodgers has blamed for the Jets' struggles this year. Remember: It's never his fault. This list is not exhaustive, but it is exhausting.
- Bullshit that has nothing to do with winning
- People outside the building
- Minicamp not having enough practices these days
- Coaches who consider changing his cadence
- Not running the ball better
- Mike Williams
- Not going for it on fourth down
- Not going for two
- Not scoring 30 points
- Some protection stuff
- Some route-adjustment stuff
- Injuries
- Other players (not him) losing confidence
- Players who don't put the team first
- Players who make excuses and complain
- Players who aren't on time and prepared
- Players who aren't good teammates
- Players who aren't professional
- Players who played for the Jets from 2011–2023
- Players who aren't him
- The media
- The owner
- The wind
- A curse
- Losing sanguinity before the denouement
- Critics who are vaccinated
- His receiver for having the ball thrown at his feet
- Players not being held accountable
Already a user?Log in
Or, click here for subscription options