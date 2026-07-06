ESPN’s Matt Miller Investigated For Alleged Consumer Fraud While Recovering From Emergency Arm Amputation

Matt Miller, an on-air NFL Draft analyst for ESPN, is presently recovering from, among other injuries, the emergency amputation of his left arm. Probably there are not too many kinds of trouble in Miller's life that measure up against that one. But trouble is waiting, and not very patiently: The Missouri Attorney General's office confirmed late last week that it is actively investigating Miller on consumer-protection grounds. In the time since he and his family mobilized public support around his injuries, Miller has been accused by dozens of aggrieved football fans of running scams in fantasy sports, career coaching, and charity fundraising.

Miller posted to Twitter on June 23 that, a week earlier, he'd been involved in a serious road accident in Missouri. Friends of Miller's told local KOAM News that Miller was the driver of the more severely wrecked side of a two-vehicle collision on a state highway in Jasper County. On the afternoon of June 17, Miller's Ford Bronco reportedly crossed over the center line into westbound traffic and plowed into an oncoming semi-trailer, dealing shocking devastation to Miller's vehicle and body. Miller's family quickly established a GoFundMe campaign to raise $10,000 toward his medical expenses, and the campaign was promoted by several of Miller's high-profile ESPN colleagues.

"As a result of the accident, I sustained significant injuries, including multiple fractures and broken ribs. I also underwent a life-saving amputation of my left arm," Miller wrote on Twitter. "While I have a long road ahead, I’m focused on my recovery and taking things one day at a time. Thank you for the overwhelming support, prayers and kind messages—they have meant so much to me and my family during this time."

A few weeks before the accident, Reddit users had started to gather in a thread to complain about suspicious interactions with Miller. The theme involves Miller setting up paid fantasy football leagues pegged to charity fundraising, collecting entry fees, then either half-assing or abandoning the leagues and stiffing both the winners and those seeking refunds. It's not clear how long Miller was at this effort, which was at best horribly disorganized, but according to a long and useful report from Awful Announcing, Miller was the commissioner of 91 leagues on the fantasy platform Sleeper for just the 2025 NFL season. Players who'd paid up to join Miller's leagues—in some cases, the entry fee was $100—said they found him disengaged or absent; some who reached out to him about their frustrations said they were given the excuse that he'd been the victim of multi-platform hacking, not in the setting up of the fantasy leagues but in the failure to communicate with participants, or to remunerate the victors. Screenshots shared on Reddit suggest that Miller—or at least an account that was used to set up fantasy leagues in his name—was eventually banned by Sleeper for "dozens of reports of scamming users."

That's not the worst of it. Screwing fantasy football players is one thing, and is possibly a moral act, but Miller reportedly also may have screwed people seeking career training services. When he was lead NFL Draft writer for Bleacher Report, prior to joining ESPN, Miller offered professional scouting lessons in tiers, again advertising that half of the money collected would be forwarded to charitable entities. Extending to Miller the benefit of the doubt, this endeavor appears to have been every bit as sloppy and mismanaged as his disastrous fantasy football fundraisers, but at a much higher cost of entry. Reddit users report signing up for these lessons, paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars via mobile payment services, and getting either nothing or next to nothing in return. One sadsack fellow described to Awful Announcing having to lie to friends and family in order to cover his embarrassment at having paid $500 for a single five-minute introductory phone call followed by an extended runaround.

Were the charities even real, and did Miller send them any money? Miller's own charity, the 417 Foundation, was forcibly dissolved in 2019 for compliance failures, per Awful Announcing, but Miller continued citing it as the beneficiary of his fundraising for years. Miller named his administratively defunct foundation in 2020 when soliciting funds for a scholarship program pegged to the death of George Floyd, and promoted it again in 2022 for a series of fantasy leagues. This, presumably, will be the weightiest portion of the attorney general's investigation: Charity fraud is a significant crime, and the FBI maintains a fact sheet and a tip line to help track down charity scams. Per this explainer I found, misrepresenting an organization's charitable status is a common and prosecutable form of charity fraud.

Apparently Miller had suddenly resumed communications and refunds following the rise of the Reddit thread. Now he is convalescing and facing a brand-new set of challenges to his career and life. The GoFundMe swiftly hit its $10,000 target, and was subsequently re-upped, and then again. It had topped $51,000 in donations by July 3, when Miller's family finally shut it down amid rising online opprobrium. It's drearily believable that Disney's health insurance is just as shitty as everyone else's, and that an on-air ESPN worker would need sudden cash to cover the cost of life-saving medical procedures. On the other hand, there are dozens of would-be football scouts and aggrieved fantasy football players out there who'd advise you to be careful when donating to Miller's causes.