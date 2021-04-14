Embarrassing: Anthony Edwards Isn’t Familiar With Alex Rodriguez, That Guy On ‘Shark Tank’

Ask Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards basically anything and he’ll have a delightful, candid answer for it. What’s it like for a 19-year-old to adjust to the NBA’s level of talent? “Them dudes big.” What are the limitations of head coach Chris Finch? “Coach can’t come on the floor. He can’t do shit but tell us what to do … Shit, he just saying words.” Keeping in line with his personality, when asked Tuesday about incoming Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez, Edwards was willing to admit that he had never heard of the former Shark Tank panelist.

Hey Ant, how do you feel about Alex Rodriguez being the new owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves?



Anthony Edwards: "Who is he?" pic.twitter.com/U7AFHMDxFu — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) April 14, 2021

Last weekend, The Athletic reported that Marc Lore and Rodriguez had agreed to a deal with current Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor to buy the team for $1.5 billion. Lore is a former Walmart e-commerce guy who sold a bunch of startups, notably Diapers.com, while Rodriguez is the less wealthy and more recognizable name: He’s the dude who hosted CNBC’s Back in the Game. Edwards gets a pass for not knowing of that show, since he was a mere 18 years old when it first aired, but as a big Kobe Bryant fan, he might recognize Rodriguez from his appearance in a Guitar Hero commercial that also included the late Lakers player.

What’s peculiar is that recently Edwards claimed he used to be a talented baseball player. “I was the fourth, fifth hitter, you know what that means? Straight cleanup on aisle three,” he said in a Fox Sports interview last December. And yet, he isn’t familiar with Rodriguez’s high-profile involvement in the sport. How could he not recognize the guy who delivers bad analysis on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball?

Anthony Edwards saying he doesn’t know anything about baseball gets even more hilarious when you watch this clip😭 pic.twitter.com/1zpCN7FWsU — Ryan (@homiesloveryan) April 13, 2021

Of course, all of these roles are only small parts of Alex Rodriguez’s life. He’s most famous for his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, of whom he once said, “She does so many things that people call her a triple threat. I call her an octopus threat.” This “A-Rod” fellow clearly bonds well with hard workers, which is good news for the Timberwolves’ promising rookie.