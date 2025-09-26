Skip to Content
Defector Reads A Book

Defector Reads A Book Is Deciding If This Is The Funniest Novel Ever Written

11:25 AM EDT on September 26, 2025

56Comments

The last few times Defector staffers have gathered to read a book, we've chosen sports novels. Namely, baseball and cycling. Well, we're continuing that trend with the sport of chasing down your wife, Norma, and her lover, Dupree, who have taken off in your car with your credit cards.

That's right: We're doing Charles Portis's 1979 comic masterpiece, The Dog of the South. Bill Hader loves it. So do the Coen brothers. Some people (me) claim it's the funniest novel ever written in English. Other people (Giri) have never read it.

Join us back here on Oct. 15 to see what we think.

Brandy Jensen

Culture Editor

