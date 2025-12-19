Tim, You Were Still On The Air, You Dummy

Tim. Tim Tim Tim Tim Tim Tim. You absolute moron. You absolute buffoon.

How long have you, Tim Saunders, been on the radio calling Flyers games? You've been doing it since 1997, which is basically 30 years. At any point in those 30 years did someone tell you that when the light is on, you are on the air? Did no one ever advise you to behave as if every microphone you ever encounter is on at all times? Seems like no, or we wouldn't be in this little situation now, would we?

On Thursday night, you did a little whoopsie-poopsie and forgot about your microphone! Dumbass!

It happened during a TV timeout in the third period. "We'll take [the timeout] as well," you said. But you did not! You were still on the air. There were no commercials playing while you did your little scat-singing: "Mmmm. Bap-a-dap-a-dap-a-dap-a-dap."

In the background, we can hear the audio from the arena, and then ...

I think we’re still on the air Tim 😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/lwbeDR8aJy — Travis Ballinghoff (@travieballin26) December 19, 2025

"While you're down there, would you mind blowing me?" you ask with your full chest in a newscaster voice, as if you were asking the meteorologist on your cable news network, And what will the weather be like tomorrow, Susie? You say it with so much glee in your voice, proud of your little joke.

Tim, you dolt! You nitwit! You dope!

"I think we're still on the air, Tim," Todd Fedoruk, your co-host says. I have to assume he is the one you were asking.

You laughed, a cartoonish nine or 10 exquisitely pronounced "ha"s, and then asked, "No we're not, are we?" followed by a thick, uncomfortable silence.

You were, Tim! You were very much still on the air. Now, you will not be, because you've been suspended for two games and the Flyers have put out a statement saying they "take this matter very seriously, and sincerely apologize to our listeners, fans, and all those affected by these comments."

Happy holidays, Tim! While you're down there (suspended), would you mind blowing me?