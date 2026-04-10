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NBA

Do You Know These Men?

12:12 PM EDT on April 10, 2026

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Tyson Etienne #10 of the Brooklyn Nets and Jalen Slawson #18 of the Indiana Pacers battle for possession during the second half at Barclays Center on April 09, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Jordan Bank/Getty Images
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Remember the viral image that appears normal at first glance, but upon closer inspection, you cannot actually identify a single object in it? See how itchy your brain feels:

Relatedly, these were the starting lineups for Pacers-Nets on Thursday, April 9, 2026:

Recognizing a starter in this game is like finding a desperate tether to reality. I've got a good grasp on Jarace Walker, who I foolishly thought would have a breakout season. I definitely know "the Israeli D'Angelo Russell." I'm pretty sure I watched E.J. Liddell sub in for garbage time at a Nets game I attended.

After that, things get dire. These are Guys who may not ever be Remembered. These are the players whom deviant fans worked themselves into a lather over during Summer League. This is Dr. Steve Brule trying to recall the name of the Knicks' best player. A Malachi, but not the one you thought. Bygone March Madnesses as viewed through a glass, darkly. Trevon Scott.

As is clear from those lineups, neither team wanted to win this game. The tanking Pacers ran out to a huge first-quarter lead and blew out the tanking Nets, 123-94. (No wonder that couple on TV had so much downtime to chat.) Despite the victory, Indiana still holds onto the NBA's second-worst record at 19-61, one game behind—or spiritually, ahead of—Brooklyn. Here are the "highlights." Let this be the last we ever speak of any of this.

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