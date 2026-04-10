Do You Know These Men?

Remember the viral image that appears normal at first glance, but upon closer inspection, you cannot actually identify a single object in it? See how itchy your brain feels:

Relatedly, these were the starting lineups for Pacers-Nets on Thursday, April 9, 2026:



Recognizing a starter in this game is like finding a desperate tether to reality. I've got a good grasp on Jarace Walker, who I foolishly thought would have a breakout season. I definitely know "the Israeli D'Angelo Russell." I'm pretty sure I watched E.J. Liddell sub in for garbage time at a Nets game I attended.

After that, things get dire. These are Guys who may not ever be Remembered. These are the players whom deviant fans worked themselves into a lather over during Summer League. This is Dr. Steve Brule trying to recall the name of the Knicks' best player. A Malachi, but not the one you thought. Bygone March Madnesses as viewed through a glass, darkly. Trevon Scott.

As is clear from those lineups, neither team wanted to win this game. The tanking Pacers ran out to a huge first-quarter lead and blew out the tanking Nets, 123-94. (No wonder that couple on TV had so much downtime to chat.) Despite the victory, Indiana still holds onto the NBA's second-worst record at 19-61, one game behind—or spiritually, ahead of—Brooklyn. Here are the "highlights." Let this be the last we ever speak of any of this.