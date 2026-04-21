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This Is So Stupid

Did You Hear? Cribl, Axonius, And Netskope Were At The Game

11:30 AM EDT on April 21, 2026

Joe Sullivan/MLB Photos via Getty Images
174Comments

Patriots' Day in Massachusetts is known for two things: the Boston Marathon and Here Comes The Pizza. No longer. The third Monday in April will forevermore be remembered as the day Cribl, Axonius, and Netskope were at Fenway Park. No need to clean out your ears, you heard me correctly: Cribl, Axonius, and Netskope.

@shipspaceman/Twitter

I'm not sure you understand what a big deal this is. Cribl, Axonius, and Netskope! Three of the entities of all time! Will wonders never cease? Cribl and Netskope taking in a Red Sox game together, sure. That wouldn't make headlines. Cribl and Axonius? I could see it happening. But Cribl, Axonius, and Netskope? All in one place? At the same time? And in historic Fenway Park? Pull the other one!

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, probably, this is believed to be the first time in the 114-year history of the ballpark that Cribl, Axonius, and Netskope were all in attendance.

My editor is telling me that I need to provide some context here. But I hardly need to tell you that Cribl, Axonius, and Netskope, who are streamers, or possibly tech companies, or maybe prescription drugs, have résumés that precede them. I'd be insulting you just as much as I would be insulting Cribl, Axonius, and Netskope if I acted like I need to explain what or who Cribl, Axonius, and Netskope are.

OK, fine. Axonius is the actionability platform for intelligent action. I should have thought that would be obvious already.

Netskope is possibly not real. And Cribl? Well, let's just say Cribl is leaps and bounds better than Splunk.

But put Cribl, Axonius, and Netskope together, and what do you get? The magic of baseball.

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