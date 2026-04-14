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Dianna Russini Resigns From The Athletic

4:14 PM EDT on April 14, 2026

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 06: Dianna Russini attends Chris Stapleton's Performance Live From The Fillmore New Orleans for SiriusXM and Pandora on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for SiriusXM
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NFL reporter Dianna Russini resigned from The Athletic on Tuesday, a week after the New York Post published photos of her and New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel lounging and holding hands (with interlocked fingers!) at a lovely Sedona resort. Russini denied that there was anything romantic going on between her and Vrabel, who are both married to people who aren't each other, but the conflict of interest between a reporter and a source made her position untenable nonetheless—despite an initially vocal defense from The Athletic.

Russini did not admit to anything in her resignation letter, sent to Athletic Executive Editor Steven Ginsberg but no doubt meant to be released publicly. Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press obtained and published it:

"I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published. When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.

"Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career."

Last week, when the photos were published, Ginsberg's name was on the hasty-seeming statement that read, "These photos are misleading and lack essential context. These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL and we’re proud to have her at the Athletic." Wonder what changed!

This past Saturday, the New York Times (which owns The Athletic but has separate newsrooms) reported that The Athletic was conducting an investigation, and that Russini would be pulled from coverage until then. That seemed like it might tide everyone over until Russini's contract quietly expired in a couple of months, but her resignation saves everyone a whole heap of lawyers' fees, if nothing else.

Ginsberg told Athletic staffers that the internal investigation would continue.

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