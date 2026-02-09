"The future of media is AI!" That's what Devin The Mixed-Reality Dugong has been telling me every single day, ever since he stopped talking about the metaverse. I'm certainly in no position to argue with him. In Devin's role as Chief AI/Metaverse/Surveillance Officer for Defector, he has pioneered such thinkovative ideas as the algorithmically-generated sandwich, the metaverse T-shirt, and the Defector Electronic Virtual Information Network (D.E.V.I.N.). We'd be hidebound Luddites not to use the full force of Defector's global reach to publicize these groundbreaking efforts to disrupt the blogging space. And what better stage than the biggest television event of the year?

Per Devin—whom I am paraphrasing because he has the standard Chief AI/Metaverse/Surveillance Officer clause in his contract that he does not have to read or write anything—this TV spot went out during the Super Bowl on Sunday to select markets disproportionately populated by AI power users. If you didn't get it in your area, you're probably not enough of a free thinker, but you're about to get your mind blown. While plenty of AI pretenders flooded the zone with their own commercials during the broadcast, this particular ad stands above all the rest as the kind of world-changing moment that you will never forget.

It was supposed to be soundtracked by the Backstreet Boys, and we offered cameos to Chris Hemsworth, George Clooney, Kendall Jenner, and Emma Stone, but they said they were busy. I think it's even better without them.