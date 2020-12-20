Skip to contents
NFL

Derrick Henry’s Latest Stiff-Arm Recipient Is This Poor Lions Cornerback

Samer Kalaf
December 20, 2020 3:02 pm
Derrick Henry of the Titans stiff-arms Alexander Myres of the Lions.
Image: CBS

The Detroit Lions promoted Alexander Myres, a second-year undrafted cornerback, from the practice squad to the team roster on Saturday. His reward for being the next man up is having to try and tackle Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. Seems like a raw deal, honestly.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 192 pounds, Myres wasn’t really equipped to take down the 6-foot-3, 247-pound running back. Few defensive backs are, and that’s why Henry is so dangerous: If he can get outside of or away from the front seven, it’s extremely difficult to take him down. And so, like many unfortunate would-be tacklers before him, Myres ended up on the receiving end of Henry’s stiff-arm, which scientists have determined is 5-10 times more powerful and demoralizing than a normal stiff-arm.

That’s no fun:

Here’s one more angle:

Myres’s most effective part of this run was guiding Henry toward the sideline. In that respect, good work!

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

