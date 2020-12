As you are surely aware by now, the Denver Broncos don’t have a quarterback. Good thing their offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur, has a direct line to a young gunslinger who just so happens to be available: his own damn son.

Broncos are signing former Chiefs' QB Kyle Shurmur, who also is the son of Broncos' OC Pat Shurmur, per source. The younger Shurmur needs to pass through COVID protocols, but he is on track to work with his father and the Broncos. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

Cool!

