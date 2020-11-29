Skip to contents
NFL

Would You Have Any Interest In Quarterbacking The Denver Broncos?

Maitreyi Anantharaman
November 29, 2020 11:32 am
Denver Broncos helmets sit on the bench during their game against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on December 6, 2012 in Oakland, California.
Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Broncos confirmed Saturday night that every quarterback on their roster is ineligible to play against the Saints this afternoon. This is the inevitable result of the NFL’s season-long indifference to stopping the spread of COVID-19, and its commitment to pretending the league actually cares very much. Per reports from ESPN, quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for the virus on Thursday, and starter Drew Lock and backups Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were pulled from practice and sent home Saturday after contact tracing revealed they’d all been in a quarterbacks meeting room together without wearing masks.

Lindsay Jones of The Athletic reported that the quarterbacks “were not forthcoming in initial contact-tracing interviews about their exposure to Driskel … spent ‘substantial’ time together without wearing masks and failed to consistently wear their tracking devices.” Lock, Rypien and Bortles have since tested negative on rapid tests, but under NFL protocols, they’re considered “high-risk COVID-19 close contacts” who must enter a mandatory five-day quarantine.

This is quite the jam! The Broncos, in their desperation, have pursued some very sad solutions to no avail. The team asked the league whether one of their assistant coaches who’d played in college could play quarterback. (The NFL said no.) They also asked whether the game could simply be postponed. (The NFL said no.) The conspiracy-brained will raise an eyebrow at the league’s decision to delay today’s Ravens-Steelers game and not this one, but the outbreak the Ravens are dealing with is considerably more severe; 18 Baltimore players are on the COVID-19 reserve list. Denver’s situation is limited to one position group, and it is only an unfortunate coincidence that it happens to be the most important position.

The whole thing is bleakly funny, or maybe just bleak. There is an obvious solution to problems like Denver’s or Baltimore’s or San Francisco’s—ah, yeah, the Niners have been banned from playing at home by their county health department—and it is to stop playing football. So long as the public health consensus contradicts the mission of the NFL, chaos will abound.

The Broncos will have to manage with practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton, an undrafted rookie who played quarterback at Wake Forest. Unless … would you want to do it? It would just be for a few hours and I think you’d be really good at it. Feel free to say no, obviously, but it would be great if you could play.

Maitreyi Anantharaman

Staff writer.

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

The Raiders Are Not To Be Trusted

NFL
Maitreyi Anantharaman
Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders is stripped of the ball during their NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Goodbye At Last To Matt Patricia

NFL
Maitreyi Anantharaman
Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions reacts after losing to the Indianapolis Colts 41-21 at Ford Field on November 01, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan.

Would You Have Any Interest In Quarterbacking The Denver Broncos?

NFL
Maitreyi Anantharaman
Denver Broncos helmets sit on the bench during their game against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on December 6, 2012 in Oakland, California.

Lionel Messi Pays Homage To Diego Maradona After Scoring Goal

Soccer
Billy Haisley
Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates after scoring their sides fourth goal while wearing a Newell's Old Boys shirt with the number 10 on the back in memory of former footballer, Diego Maradona, who recently passed away during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona and C.A. Osasuna at Camp Nou on November 29, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Sporting stadiums around Spain remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors.
See more stories