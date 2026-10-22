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NBA

Defector’s Completely Decentralized NBA Season Preview Has Now Been Recentralized

12:42 PM EDT on October 22, 2026

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Defector will publish no written league-wide preview for the 2026-27 NBA season. Not even a cute, belatedly published one, either. Instead we enlisted Harry Krinsky, co-host of our podcast Nothing But Respect and avant-garde vertical video artist, to preview each team. He then produced mankind's first completely decentralized NBA season preview, which has been recentralized for your viewing pleasure below. Here's Harry:

They said it couldn’t be done. They said nobody could create a completely decentralized NBA season preview by way of 30 morsels of short-form video content. Well, they were wrong. With help from the good people of Defector, I have made 30 strange videos, one for every NBA team, previewing the upcoming NBA season. They are now all live in four places: the Defector Instagram, the Defector YouTube, my Twitter feed, and my TikTok page.

Check them out on the platform of your choice, and tune in to this week’s Nothing But Respect to hear me and Patrick Redford talk a little bit about what it was like making them. Below are a few images that made their way into some of the videos, to give you a sense of what I was going for.

And here are the previews, in order of when they were published:

  1. Boston Celtics
  2. Brooklyn Nets
  3. New York Knicks
  4. Philadelphia 76ers
  5. Toronto Raptors
  6. Golden State Warriors
  7. Los Angeles Clippers
  8. Los Angeles Lakers
  9. Phoenix Suns
  10. Sacramento Kings
  11. Chicago Bulls
  12. Cleveland Cavaliers
  13. Detroit Pistons
  14. Indiana Pacers
  15. Milwaukee Bucks
  16. Denver Nuggets
  17. Minnesota Timberwolves
  18. Oklahoma City Thunder
  19. Portland Trail Blazers
  20. Utah Jazz
  21. Atlanta Hawks
  22. Charlotte Hornets
  23. Miami Heat
  24. Orlando Magic
  25. Washington Wizards
  26. Dallas Mavericks
  27. Houston Rockets
  28. Memphis Grizzlies
  29. New Orleans Pelicans
  30. San Antonio Spurs
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Harry Krinsky

Harry Krinsky is a producer and media consultant living in Brooklyn. He is the cohost of Nothing But Respect.

Giri Nathan

Staff Writer

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