Defector’s Completely Decentralized NBA Season Preview Has Now Been Recentralized

Defector will publish no written league-wide preview for the 2026-27 NBA season. Not even a cute, belatedly published one, either. Instead we enlisted Harry Krinsky, co-host of our podcast Nothing But Respect and avant-garde vertical video artist, to preview each team. He then produced mankind's first completely decentralized NBA season preview, which has been recentralized for your viewing pleasure below. Here's Harry:

They said it couldn’t be done. They said nobody could create a completely decentralized NBA season preview by way of 30 morsels of short-form video content. Well, they were wrong. With help from the good people of Defector, I have made 30 strange videos, one for every NBA team, previewing the upcoming NBA season. They are now all live in four places: the Defector Instagram, the Defector YouTube, my Twitter feed, and my TikTok page.

Check them out on the platform of your choice, and tune in to this week’s Nothing But Respect to hear me and Patrick Redford talk a little bit about what it was like making them. Below are a few images that made their way into some of the videos, to give you a sense of what I was going for.