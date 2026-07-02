Dead Country Fair

Things come out of Donald Trump's mouth, then just keep on coming out of it. If he says something once, he will say it again, primarily to reinforce how powerfully and unprecedentedly successful he was in having said it in the first place, but also because he so enjoys the sound of his own voice saying all the famous things that he says. The picture-book binaries that define and proscribe his understanding of the world—big and small, good and bad, hot and cold, rich and poor, white and not white—set the boundaries, but there is not any editorial process beyond that. No one who serves him would ever give him notes, and he would never deign to take them from anyone in his service anyway. Everything he says or does is just a thing that happens; a dishearteningly large portion of political media comes down to making sure that people who follow current events are made aware of it whenever it does.

They're good at this, too, which means that you are probably aware that Trump frequently delivers some version of this statement, which is from a speech he made on Dec. 17, 2025:

"One year ago, our country was dead. We were absolutely dead. Our country was ready to fail. Totally fail. Now we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world. And that’s said by every single leader that I’ve spoken to over the last five months."

It meant exactly the same thing to Trump when he said it then, in the context of enumerating all the things that had been fixed so beautifully since he was restored to power, as it did when he said it in July of that year during one of his famous "standing right next to the helicopter" press avails. The same goes for when he said it last week to the thousand or so people who had showed up in Washington, D.C. for the rally Trump wound up headlining after Young MC and Bret Michaels withdrew from his Great American State Fair event on the National Mall. It is certainly not any more meaningful because Trump says it so frequently. He says a lot of things frequently, to the point where doing so could be seen as one of the main points of his political program. Trump said it again last Friday, in a drawling speech to the Faith and Freedom Coalition, although this time he generously credited "the King of Saudi Arabia" with the insight that America had gone, under his stewardship, from Dead to Hot.

Trump is now playing the hits: "I was with the King of Saudi Arabia, and he said, 'Two years ago your country was dead. And today you're the hottest country anywhere in the world.'" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-26T18:26:39.756Z

"It's amazing what happened," Trump continued, either still speaking in the voice of an extremely impressed King of Saudi Arabia or in his own. Honestly, they're both right, and it means the same thing either way. To some extent this is just Trump oafishly trying to manifest fantasy into reality by saying it over and over. Mostly, though, it is just what it looks like, which is him asserting his belief that the country is humiliated and ridiculous and ruined whenever and wherever he is not absolutely in charge of it, and the living embodiment of the luxurious dominance synonymous with the name "Trump" when and where he is. The kindest thing you can say about this belief is that it is absolutely on brand. The second-kindest is that, while it is the absolute roughest of chuckles, this is objectively a very funny thing to say considering how things actually are.

There are basically no metrics by which Trump's second presidency could be called a success. Even in the areas in which it has excelled, virtually all of which involve the generation of needless human suffering, its predations and brutality have fallen short of the depraved fantasies of the aspiring genocidaires who conceived and oversee them. These were very ambitious goals for people with so limited an understanding of and so little respect for actual work. Their actions will, we can hope, be adjudicated at truth and reconciliation hearings sometime in the future, but for now we might as well take them at their word when it comes to how sincerely they want all this awful shit. It's just that these are not people who could really have other jobs, from the gnarled TV creatures and defective podcaster atop vital agencies to the weedy groyper freaks and chittering adult libertarians filling out the ranks below; they scream at underlings on speakerphone and suck up to their bosses in meetings that lack the substance to fulfill the "could have been an email" part of the remit, and then they fuck off on vacation, or just back onto their phones. The metaphors collapse instantly into slapstick—they literally are clomping around in too-big shoes while Playing Daddy.

As a movement and an impulse, Trump-style politics deals in ornate fantasies of retribution and punishment; as a political formation squatting hideously over everyday life, it is mostly about generating the sort of sludge-grade content—histrionic televised umbrage, spasmodic expressions of state violence, the sort of stagey dated spectacle Trump likes—that feeds its adherents. Imagine a sprawling sewage treatment facility that does not actually treat any of the sewage that comes through it, instead just giving it a quick stir before kicking it right back into the water supply. "Amazing," in a value-neutral sense, is definitely one way to describe the daily experience of living in a country that holds itself out as a global leader while also acting in the ways that the United States acts.

Al Drago/Getty Images

The sum of the wreckage this has made is staggering; fixing it will take a long time, or not happen at all. This is just one of those things you have to walk around knowing. But from one moment to the next, all this atavistic idiocy has delivered the results that you'd expect. Nothing works or makes sense; everything the administration has touched is quite obviously dumber and worse and somehow greasier for that attention. As Trump himself shrinks and melts, his attention has turned toward projects he can oversee by looking out his window.

For his movement, the work of governance means terraforming reality so that it more closely resembles its own incoherent fantasies—ghoulish AI regurgitations of postwar soda-shop bullshit, and bombs exploding in night vision; big white monuments and big white families; every cloying trope of midcentury advertising somehow becoming real and instantly curdling. For Trump, it just means replacing everything with himself, and what he likes. Projects like the Freedom 250 event, of which the Great American State Fair is a leading part, is a synthesis of those aims. It's a blowzy, stilted celebration of something no one really wants to celebrate, a janky void guarded by phalanxes of bored cops and otherwise literally and figuratively empty of humanity. It sucks.

But the ways in which it sucks are instructive. As with everything to do with Late Trump, its existence amounts to a devastating frontal assault on the concept of metaphor. Trump is not figuratively trying to make D.C. look like his own gilded, glowering version of Pyongyang; he is literally doing that. He is disfiguring and bedazzling and remaking the White House such that it resembles his own oafish Florida Xanadu, not with disgraceful policymaking but in the most wearyingly literal sense. The conception and execution of Freedom 250 reflects this soul-deep dedication to crass literalism as well. It is "a symbolic embodiment of the presently dominant vision of our nation as Shit Disneyland," as Hamilton Nolan wrote last week. "A fake place that you have to stand in line for a long time to get in, even though you don’t really want to be there."

“Loitering is not permitted in this area. Please proceed to a designated location. Thank you for your cooperation,” a surveillance machine tells a small cluster of National Guard members as they patrol the fenced off Reflecting Pool in the rain. — amanda moore 🐢 (@noturtlesoup17.bsky.social) 2026-06-26T22:38:39.585Z

The event has come to embody both the low, grim vacuity and the annihilating constriction of Trumpist politics. Literally, not figuratively, the event is a public-private partnership that supplanted the Smithsonian's scheduled celebration of America's varied cultures with a celebration of the claustrophobic monoculture of contemporary Trump politics, which mostly means Robert F. Kennedy Jr. rasping the word "sperm" at Dean Cain in front of a dozen or so sun-dazed evangelicals starving for someone to proselytize at and a lot of vacant sod. Spaces designed and intended to be of use to every American are behind fences and armed guards. The quickie monuments created to honor Trump are visibly cheap and festooned in mysterious ooze; the power keeps going out and all the ice cream melted. Vanilla Ice's performance was canceled due to bad weather that never arrived.

Taken on its face, it is tough to figure out what was even being celebrated here. But it scans much more intelligibly as a characteristically hapless attempt at transubstantiation from Trump himself, an attempt to create an America that's as small and shabby as one of those ruddy second or third weddings at Mar-a-Lago into which the president sometimes wanders and Makes Some Remarks. It aimed to do this by replacing everything that Trump does not like about America, which begins but very much does not end with actual Americans and the things they like, with a selection from the much smaller category of things that Trump himself likes, which is to say cops, Fox News personalities, Vanilla Ice, and hearing people that work for him talk about what a wonderful job he's doing.

That the event itself is so deserted, that it was failing and crumbling from the moment its security gates opened, that no one seems to want it or even understand what it is, certainly has caused Trump some embarrassment. But its failure is less a refutation of his vision than its apotheosis—a lavishly gated and shoddily finished Dead Country brought to life for him to rule from in front of his television. It's a desolation that Trump understands as safe precisely because it is so shadeless and sparsely populated, and because that exclusive purgatory has supplanted a place that disgusted him precisely because it was so open. The National Mall is, among other things, a place they let anyone into, and so in that sense not really all that Hot. That space has been successfully closed off at Trump's command, and as such not just transformed but brought back from the dead. Behind those fences, beyond the cops, is Trump's vision for the hottest country in the world. It's baking and empty and joyless, and echoes all day long with praise for the clown that made it.