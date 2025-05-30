Dave McKenna Insists They Have Ham Trucks In France

The topic, in Defector's internal chat, on Friday, was a ban, in the nation of France, on smoking in most outdoor spaces. How can the French—the French!—ban smoking? David Roth observed that "this feels like one of those things that leads to a bunch of guys in day-glow vests overturning a police van"; Kelsey McKinney said "they're gonna light the streets on fire"; Barry Petchesky quipped that it is "time for le vape."

The discussion then drifted onto the topic of which world populations smoke the most cigarettes (the Balkans, apparently?). But suddenly, Slack warned: Dave McKenna is typing. This is the Slack equivalent of hearing the hiss of a burning fuse. Here, lightly edited to remove various lols and feeble attempts at returning to the subject of world smoking habits, is what ensued.

Dave McKenna

back to france: do you french knowers know if the french still sell hams and potatoes out of trucks

i'm not worldly but for a time before kids leigh and me were going to the south of france every other year, and this slack got me thinking back to those days and a highlight for me was the ham trucks all over the roadsides, but i can find no reference to ham trucks on the internet

i asked leigh if i had dreamed up the ham trucks and she said nah

ham trucks are real

but there's been some sorta hamwashing

Tom Ley

mckenna i'll be honest this sounds made up

Dave McKenna

pommes de terre

Tom Ley

"ham and potato truck" ?

Dave McKenna

yes!

a staple

of the south

Tom Ley

hmmm

Dave McKenna

i asked leigh!

hamwashing!

Barry Petchesky

well i don’t trust you but i do trust leigh, so not sure what to think

Tom Ley

what state are the ham and potatoes in

Dave McKenna

hams are small and rotisseried

potatoes at the bottom soaking in the grease

small potatoes too

little ass potatoes

Tom Ley

ok so it's like a cooked meal

Dave McKenna

yeah it's rotisseried

David Roth

Everyone stop saying hamwashing

Barry Petchesky

does the ham truck bring the ham to you, or do you have to go to the ham truck

Dave McKenna

roadside

and at markets

Brandy Jensen

roadside ham seems reasonable to me

Dave McKenna

[link]

not sure this is ham but this was the setup i'm talking

"meat"

Barry Petchesky

i don’t see a truck

Tom Ley

dave, care to comment on the lack of truck?

remember that you are under oath

Dave McKenna

roadside cart is a truck

lost in translation

stop being so american

[link]

there's one ham at the bottom!

hah

le vindication!

Tom Ley

lol ok the ham just sitting the pile of potatoes is a funny image

Dave McKenna

not exactly as i remembered but i'll take it!

i mean, i had roadside chickens in france too but that's not that different from going to super chicken in falls church other than you're surrounded by france

the hams, however

vivre le difference!

[link]

a-ha!

a-ham!

and what part of "street" in the description are you going to quibble with here, ugly americans?

--30--

i'm starting to wonder if you have even been to france actually

Tom Ley

i refer the committee to my earlier statements

Kelsey McKinney

i would eat this ham

Dave McKenna

[link]

BCT, i really do need your help here

in this photo from france, a little below the hams, is that a tire?

[link]

is that TWO tires?

and, help me with my englais here, but i think that's "ham" on the menu

Barry Petchesky

those are some funny-looking hams

didn’t know hams had wings

Dave McKenna

the chickens are just there to drop grease on the hams

gravity, heard of it?

Chris Thompson

I didn’t see any ham trucks when we went Dave & Leigh mode a couple years ago, and I woulda noticed

Tom Ley

some interesting new testimony....

Dave McKenna

dyin

and steamed

i bet Chris didn't see a guillotine either

the hamwashing has to stop

Albert Burneko

how do you get "ham truck" out of this thing that has 200 chickens on it and like 1/1000th as much ham. seems like there’s some hamflation going on here

mckenna trying to ask anyone if there are any halal carts in manhattan: "hey, do they still have those lemonade trains"

Samer Kalaf

dave missing the chickens for the hams

Tom Ley

Dave, care to answer these additional important questions that have been raised by the committee?

Dave McKenna

i addressed them above

Tom Ley

in that case i reclaim my time

Dave McKenna

rotisserie chicken is in falls church

rotisserie ham is not

it registered differently

Samer Kalaf

he does have a point, definitely more memorable

Kelsey McKinney

blog it imo

David Roth

Have You Seen The Ham Trucks?

Albert Burneko

Dave McKenna, On The Nation Of France: “Ham Trucks”

Kelsey McKinney

i agree send him

Tom Ley

im dyin at "it registered differently"

David Roth

Run the raw copy. One big paragraph margin to margin like a Beckett novel.

Tom Ley

french hams register different fr

Dave McKenna

here is my text with leigh when i first started questioning myself because the smokins and france talk got me thinking about france and roadside ham was one of the sharpest memories and i coudln't find any reference online so i went to leigh before slacking!

Tom Ley

"you find any ham on the net"

Barry Petchesky

tbh that looks like leigh is humoring you about the ham aspect of the trucks

Tom Ley

fuck me im dyin

David Roth

You find any ham on the net

Dave McKenna

awaiting response

just sent that

Kathryn Xu

really good clarification that the hams, should they exist, were not in the same bag as the potatoes

Tom Ley

You find any ham on the net, the kind that registers differently?

Barry Petchesky

grown man asking his wife to google hams, to win an argument with his coworkers

Albert Burneko

hams, on the net

Barry Petchesky

the two-hour gap!

she left your ass on read

David Roth

"What I do have is a very particular type of ham. The kind that registers differently."

Screenshot via Youtube

Tom Ley

Leigh getting a phone call at work: hold on i have to take this, my husband needs me to find ham on the net

Kelsey McKinney

you find any ham on the net

Barry Petchesky

ham on the net?

ham on the net queen?

Kelsey McKinney

ham on the net tonight queen

Maitreyi Anantharaman

Screenshot via Wikipedia

must be an irish fascination

Luis Paez-Pumar

hmm should I scroll up or just enjoy "you find any ham on the net" with no context

Kelsey McKinney

did she?

Brandy Jensen

dave i'm trying to help you here

[link]

been reading french ham guides

David Roth

On the net?

Brandy Jensen

where else

so far they register a normal amount, though

Kelsey McKinney

i can’t believe she said she remembered you getting chicken so nicely

she loves you

Barry Petchesky

unfortunately if we blog this—this will dominate the search results for ham truck france

leigh will never find ham on the net

Kelsey McKinney

i bet leigh has found the ham on the net

and is gonna destroy our asses

Barry Petchesky

leigh is not googling ham

she humored him as long as she could

Kelsey McKinney

dave did she ever text you back

David Roth

"Sorry I was in a meeting. I have found the ham you seek."

Brandy Jensen

i am texting my friend who lives in marseilles

Dave McKenna

Kelsey i have not heard back from leigh

Big Hamwashing got to leigh

Kelsey McKinney

not your wife!!

Dave McKenna

i have provided photos from france of hams being sold on vehicles with wheels

french

ham

truck

do the math

David Roth

The pics of like 36 chickens on a rotisserie and one ham are so good.

That's a pretty good stand-in for how memory works. Like me thinking of Florence as "the place where I got that pasta"

It has the Uffizi in it but honestly that is not my problem.

Kelsey McKinney

i’m desperate for brandy’s friend to respond

Samer Kalaf

this would be like if proust remembered the napkin he used

Barry Petchesky

you are, as my cat’s vet would say, food-motivated

Dave McKenna

mock away

i pity the people who went hamless in france

Kelsey McKinney

to support dave: maybe all the hams were gone because everyone was buying them

so there was only one left

Barry Petchesky

maybe they were being cleaned

hamwashing

David Roth

Putting up one of these but it says "hams being cleaned"

Dave McKenna

Kelsey you have been there for me throughout this and i will never forget

the mob descended

Kelsey McKinney

i think brandy is actually your true supporter

Dave McKenna

i'm joan of arc

joe of pork

burned at the rotisserie

Patrick Redford

i can’t wait to report this out in a few months

Excusez-moi, monsieur, pouvez-vous m'indiquer le véhicule de Ham?

David Roth

Mais oui mon frere!

Bien sur!

Lauren Theisen

ham a la net

Tom Ley

stumbling around villages in the south of france, holding up this picture: "As-tu vu ce jambon???"

Dave McKenna

i can't take much more

Kelsey McKinney

the ham is also

so small

compared to the chickens

Patrick Redford

où puis-je trouver le fameux jambon d’internet?

Dave McKenna

caviar isn't sold by the gallon

David Roth

It's just a little guy

Barry Petchesky

give me your finest and only ham

Brandy Jensen

the little piggy that went to market

David Roth

No no that ham is too big

Dave McKenna

it's from a truck!

a ham truck

--30--

David Roth

That ham relative to the amount of potatoes is like if you put a bay leaf into a big minestrone and then kept calling it "bay leaf chowder"

Tom Ley

it's definitely not supposed to be there

but it registers differently for sure

Brandy Jensen

maybe that was the truck driver's lunch

he just set it down for a minute

surely when you make a living selling chicken, and only chicken, all day, you might want something else for yourself

Billy Haisley

Brandy Jensen

Barry Petchesky

hamwashing

David Roth

I know one man who would say that, though.

Dave McKenna

this is helpful

...

.....

NOT!

what neighborhood in paris does this person live in

get me somebody from claviers or bargemon or callas

Brandy Jensen

he lives in Marseille!

Dave McKenna

lotta heroin in marseille

(according to "The French Connection")

Jasper Wang

that one ham on the potatoes definitely looks like someone was trying to find visual evidence of a ham & potatoes truck and tossed their own ham into frame

Dave McKenna

thank you Jasper for confirming the ham is indeed on a truck

--30--

Tom Ley

lots of testimony mounting against McKenna......

Dave McKenna

au contraire

as they say in truck ham country

Jasper Wang

so the Back To Me mechanism today was link about france banning smoking on playgrounds -> "i used to buy my meals in france from ham trucks, which was the style at the time"

which is actually probably not among the 5 most egregious back-to-mes mckenna has done in 2025

David Roth

Yeah it's pretty linear

Dave McKenna

this is the plot from the feature film "yesterday" only instead of everybody but me having no memory of the beatles it's everybody else's memory of roadside ham in france that's been wiped out