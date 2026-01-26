Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
NBA

Clippers Win, Sentencing Blogger To Eat Words

12:42 PM EST on January 26, 2026

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts during the first half of their game against the Brooklyn Nets at Intuit Dome on January 25, 2026 in Inglewood, California.
Luiza Moraes/Getty Images
27Comments

On Dec. 20, with the Los Angeles Clippers sitting at 6-21 and one half-game out of last place in the Western Conference, Clippers blogger Robert Flom unwittingly turned his favorite team's season around through the power of posting. He will soon have to make like a beaver and eat some paper to pay for his alterations to the cosmic weft.

Specifically, Flom responded to a tweet from ESPN's Dave McMenamin, in which the Lakers propagandist quoted Clippers coach Ty Lue projecting a plus-15 win differential for his team over the course of the rest of the season. Upon some cajoling from another Clippers fan, who joked about the team going 15-3 upon trading for the decrepit bones of DeMar DeRozan, Flom made his fateful proclamation:

Image via Twitter

Hours later, the Clippers demolished the Lakers, kicking off an improbable stretch in went they went 14-3. The Clippers are good now, which is shocking given how they began the season. Kawhi Leonard has been playing like a superstar for a month, and he's in the midst of his best regular season as a Clipper, and certainly the best scoring season of his career. James Harden, meanwhile, has also been scoring at the highest rate of his post-Houston career. They missed Ivica Zubac for a few games, which could have killed them but instead prompted a smallball renaissance. Meanwhile, most of their lower-end competition in the West has pivoted to tanking, and the Clippers seem destined to at least make the play-in. Things are going great in L.A.!

Going into Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Clippers knew they held Flom's digestive fate in their hands. Could former Net James Harden save Flom by playing a horrible game? No, and it was near-instantly apparent as the Clippers won the first quarter 38-14. Brooklyn's Michael Porter Jr. had his lowest-scoring game of the season and the Clippers won by 37, their second-biggest margin of victory this season. The Clippers' wall sported huge printouts of the fateful tweet, and spent portions of the game chanting at Flom.

Kawhi Leonard, Ty Lue, Ivica Zubac, and other Clippers players all talked about it after the game. Clips broadcaster Jim Jackson urged Flom to "put a little water on it." Flom says he will eat the tweet Monday night. Take it from me: You have to have your beverage stack lined up.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Media Meltdowns

Jeff Bezos Is Putting The Washington Post Into Hospice

January 26, 2026
Tennis

Amanda Anisimova Defeats Wang Xinyu, Narrowly Escapes Amanda Anisimova

January 26, 2026
Women's Basketball

“Disgusted” Breanna Stewart Holds Up “Abolish ICE” Sign Before Unrivaled Game

January 26, 2026
NFL

Jarrett Stidham Dropped The Ball

January 26, 2026
Crosswords

The Crossword, Jan. 26: Nailbiter (Themeless)

January 26, 2026
Politics

I Have A Great Idea For Retraining ICE Agents

January 26, 2026
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement