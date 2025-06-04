Skip to Content
MLB

Clint Hurdle Is Thinking Big Thoughts

11:02 AM EDT on June 4, 2025

DENVER, CO - MAY 11: Hitting Coach Clint Hurdle of the Colorado Rockies talks to Michael Toglia #4 in the dugout in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field on May 11, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. Hurdle was named the interim bench coach after the game when Manager Bud Black and Bench Coach Mike Redmond were fired after the Rockies 7-33 start to the season.
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
85Comments

It probably does not matter who occupies the position of hitting coach for the Colorado Rockies. For the previous three seasons, the job belonged to Hensley Meulens, and his only notable contribution to the franchise's history was illegally clambering into the cockpit of a 757 while it was in flight. Meulens was fired in April, when the Rockies' offense was the worst in the league, and replaced by former Rockies manager Clint Hurdle. A few weeks later, he was bumped up to bench coach and two more guys, Jordan Pacheco and Nic Wilson, were named co-hitting coaches. The Rockies' offense is still the worst in the league.

That shouldn't really bother anyone. I mean, yes, it is a symptom of the larger disease plaguing the Rockies that they didn't fire Meulens in the offseason and give themselves time to bring in a new hitting coach with fresh ideas, but instead panic-fired him in April and then handed the job to a well-past-it former manager who has been enjoying various make-work jobs in the organization since 2019, and then split the job among two new bozos. But like I said, the roster is garbage and no amount of emphasis on the players' two-strike approach is going to make much of a difference.

The one kindness a team as awful as these Colorado Rockies can do for its fans is to be awful as humbly as possible. Anyone involved in a disaster like this should not, for example, be spending any portion of their day making posts online about how to be successful in life. And yet Hurdle has decided to turn his Twitter account in a depository for supposedly motivational messages. Every day he gets on there and shares some Thoughts Of Clint:

6/4 🤔’s from Miami 🌅🏝️☀️🌊What’s the one conversation you need to have with a player/ employee today?Have you ever asked your player/employee…”How come I think there is so much more inside you than you do?”“Championship baseball is about confidence not comfort.”

The Rockies have scored the fewest runs in the major leagues this season.

6/3 🤔’s from Miami 🌅😎☀️🌊🏝️I ask you today…. Can we strive for a more efficient way of doing our jobs and tasks?Can we stop 💩talking ourselves when we mess up?Very random 🤔of the day…Three responses to a hitter in a slump…You’re about to get hot!Sucks now-it’s going to change.Someone’s going to pay.

The Rockies have struck out more than any other team in the league this season.

The scoreboard will tell you everything important you need to know about the game. However, it won't tell you about the heart of the players.

The Rockies have the lowest batting average, on-base percentage, and OPS in the league.

There's winning and there's learning. You only lose when you don't learn anything.

Please go learn about launch angles or something, man. Please.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

