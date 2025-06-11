Chicago Man Wears White Sox Cap To Work

Pope Leo XIV celebrated his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square this morning, so you might assume he donned a White Sox ballcap at the request of one of his parishioners. I think it much more likely he just wears this around all the time, even to formal events where it's entirely inappropriate. Have you met people from Chicago? He probably sold his mitre to buy a sandwich.

This fairly definitively puts to bed any lingering debate about which accursed Chicago franchise gets to claim the Pope, though the Cardinals and Padres could still make a case. In any event, the former Robert Prevost surely claims the White Sox—that is the face of a man who just heard that Jerry Reinsdorf might not sell the team until 2034.