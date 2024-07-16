Celtics Wing Kisses Ring After Dissing King’s Offspring

Jaylen Brown, sitting at the Celtics-Lakers Summer League game Monday night in Las Vegas, appeared to let slip a candid player evaluation while talking to WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick. "I don't think Bronny is a pro," the Celtics wing said to his girlfriend, according to the lip readers out there. Possibly Brown was responding to the Bronny James performance then unfolding before his eyes: two points on 1-of-5 shooting, three rebounds, one assist, two turnovers, and three fouls in a Lakers loss. Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, sitting next to the pair, wisely retreated to her phone instead of engaging the conversation topic.

FULL Video Of Jaylen Brown Talking About Bronny👀:



Brown: “I don’t think Bronny is a pro”



Kysre: “I think he’ll be on the g-league team, for sure.



Brown: “Because of his name, he’s gonna be with the Lakers (main)” pic.twitter.com/k3SZMZLrS9 — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) July 16, 2024

Still, it's a lip reading—probably the easiest thing to deny. Any player caught in the moment could say they were talking about something else: "I don't think bonnets are a go," or "I don't think Brontë is the GOAT." Brown, who recently protested his snub from the 2024 Olympics team and insinuated that Nike was to blame, opted for a more conciliatory strategy in this case. He owned his words and tried to make nice with LeBron James and his son, at 2:47 a.m. Pacific time.

Screenshot

It seems important to note that nowhere in this quote-tweet of the "BricksCenter" account does Brown say that Bronny James is good, just that he could be, at some undetermined point in the future. That should be enough to avoid detainment in the Klutch re-education camps.