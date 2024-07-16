Skip to Content
Defector home
Wings Week

Celtics Wing Kisses Ring After Dissing King’s Offspring

11:38 AM EDT on July 16, 2024

Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick at a Summer League game
Image via YouTube
34Comments

Jaylen Brown, sitting at the Celtics-Lakers Summer League game Monday night in Las Vegas, appeared to let slip a candid player evaluation while talking to WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick. "I don't think Bronny is a pro," the Celtics wing said to his girlfriend, according to the lip readers out there. Possibly Brown was responding to the Bronny James performance then unfolding before his eyes: two points on 1-of-5 shooting, three rebounds, one assist, two turnovers, and three fouls in a Lakers loss. Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, sitting next to the pair, wisely retreated to her phone instead of engaging the conversation topic.

Still, it's a lip reading—probably the easiest thing to deny. Any player caught in the moment could say they were talking about something else: "I don't think bonnets are a go," or "I don't think Brontë is the GOAT." Brown, who recently protested his snub from the 2024 Olympics team and insinuated that Nike was to blame, opted for a more conciliatory strategy in this case. He owned his words and tried to make nice with LeBron James and his son, at 2:47 a.m. Pacific time.

Jaylen Brown tweets: "It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity !Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth"
Screenshot

It seems important to note that nowhere in this quote-tweet of the "BricksCenter" account does Brown say that Bronny James is good, just that he could be, at some undetermined point in the future. That should be enough to avoid detainment in the Klutch re-education camps.

