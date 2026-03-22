Cam Skattebo Sorry For Saying CTE And Asthma Are Fake

Take a look at Giants running back Cam Skattebo and one thing becomes immediately clear: If he wasn't a football player he would be spending a significant amount of time menacing Sacramento-area gas station cashiers for not carrying "the good Monsters." Another truth follows naturally from this one: If any NFL player were to go on a podcast and say that CTE and asthma are not real, it would be Skattebo.

That is exactly what Skattebo did on a recent episode of the Bring The Juice podcast. "Do you think CTE is a real thing?" asked host Frank Dalena, who did not record a single statistic while playing wide receiver for three years at Fresno State. "No, it's an excuse," responded Skattebo.

Dalena and Skattebo then agreed that asthma is also fake, at which point Dalena laid out a highly relatable scenario: "Is there anything worse than when you're in fourth grade and someone's huffin' and puffin'? You're just soft."



I hadn't really thought about it before, but I think we are all forced to agree that there really isn't anything worse than being in fourth grade while someone's huffin' and puffin'.

Though Skattebo was just trying to execute some C-tier riffing with a fella, his comments circulated widely enough to demand an apology.

"I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma. It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma," Skattebo wrote in a statement. "I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I'll be more mindful and respectful going forward."

Skattebo's comments may not be nearly as bad as Puka Nacua's antisemitic little dance, but this incident is just another point in favor of a national ban on professional athletes associating with streamers or podcasters.