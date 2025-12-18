Puka Nacua Did An Antisemitic Little Dance

We need to keep all NFL players away from streamers. Or, at the very least, one streamer in particular: Adin Ross.

When we last checked in with Ross, he was hanging out in what was surely a crazy-smelling room with then-Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, who decided that a live broadcast was a good place to say, "I'm gonna be honest, like no funny weird shit, y'all run the world." He was talking to Ross, who is Jewish, and who did not take offense because his whole brand is built around moronic provocation. You may also remember him as the guy who bought Donald Trump a Cybertruck.

This week, Ross was joined on stream by Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, arguably the best receiver in football and certainly the best player on a team bound for the playoffs. Why an athlete of that stature wants to hang out with a guy who is too weird and stupid to be allowed to stream on Twitch is a question that gets into the depressing nature of celebrity in the 21st century. Why Nacua decided this stream was a place to engage in some obvious antisemitism at Ross's urging is easier to answer: Everyone is so stupid now.

During the stream, Ross walked Nacua through a new touchdown dance that ended with Nacua hunching over and greedily rubbing his hands together. Ross apparently does this a lot on his stream, and calls it his "Jewish dance." The whole scene felt like watching the school bully trick his stupidest classmate into saying a slur in front of the teacher.

Puka Nacua will be doing Adin Ross’s ICONIC JEWISH DANCE for his next touchdown celebration 😭 pic.twitter.com/W2dQL4kSMB — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) December 17, 2025

Nacua's agent declined to comment when reached by The Athletic, which also reported that Nacua tried to bring Ross into the Rams' team facility on Tuesday, but was denied access.

If you are someone who has a relationship with an active NFL player—a friend, agent, coach, etc.—it is imperative that you keep them away from Adin Ross. If they so much as utter Ross's name in your presence, do not hesitate to chloroform and transport them to a secure location that they will not be allowed to leave until they have read several books.