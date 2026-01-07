Always Bring A Climbing Rope To The Party

What combination of ingredients might make for spectacular mess of a story? The 1970s? A big party in an industrial loft? What about a long rope, one kiloliter of lager, and the desire to make a gesture so grand it will impress the woman of your dreams. Get ready, y’all. We haven’t seen hijinks as misguided as these since the infamous night burger fiasco.

Our guest this week is Allegra Frank! Allegra Frank is a senior culture editor at The Atlantic, where she primarily covers movies and television.

Allegra brought Rachelle some gossip about going Lady Whistledown mode on Xanga back in the day, and then Rachelle told Allegra some vintage gossip about two mountaineering boys who would rather climb huge blocks of ice than learn to make small talk.

Send your gossip to normalgossip@defector.com, or leave a voice message at 26-79-GOSSIP.