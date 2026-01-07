Skip to Content
Always Bring A Climbing Rope To The Party

11:31 AM EST on January 7, 2026

Illustration by Tara Jacoby
What combination of ingredients might make for spectacular mess of a story? The 1970s? A big party in an industrial loft? What about a long rope, one kiloliter of lager, and the desire to make a gesture so grand it will impress the woman of your dreams. Get ready, y’all. We haven’t seen hijinks as misguided as these since the infamous night burger fiasco.

Our guest this week is Allegra Frank! Allegra Frank is a senior culture editor at The Atlantic, where she primarily covers movies and television.

Allegra brought Rachelle some gossip about going Lady Whistledown mode on Xanga back in the day, and then Rachelle told Allegra some vintage gossip about two mountaineering boys who would rather climb huge blocks of ice than learn to make small talk. 

You can support the show by subscribing on Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. The transcript of this week's episode can be found here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here

Send your gossip to normalgossip@defector.com, or leave a voice message at 26-79-GOSSIP.

Jae Towle Vieira

Jae Towle Vieira [they/them] works as a producer for Normal Gossip. Their fiction has been published in The Normal School, New England Review, Carve Magazine, Passages North, Fairy Tale Review, and elsewhere.

