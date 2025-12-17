Nothing Says Love Like A Family Heirloom Fight

Family heirlooms are a trap, okay? But that doesn’t mean I know how to escape. Way back in the late '70s, my dad bought my mom a simple necklace composed of tiny lapis lazuli beads. My dad was never the type to buy jewelry, and my mom was never the type to wear it, which ought to take pressure off. And yet I sense a storm is already brewing.

I want the necklace, but have never said so out loud. This is partially because my family is still mulling over the concept of the singular they as a pronoun, and I don’t know if they can handle me wearing jewelry without going through a major gender regression. My sister-in-law wore the necklace when she married my brother a few years ago—it was her “something borrowed,” and how cute, it’s also blue! I think that was checkmate and I might not ever get over it.

Today’s story is about a one-of-a-kind, hand-carved wooden hutch that pits a newly minted wife against her mother-in-law. There is a renovation project and covert movers. There are winners, there are losers, and there are people willing to bend the rules for the sake of chaos.

Our guest this week is Chelsea Devantez! Chelsea is an Emmy-nominated writer, bestselling author, comedian, director, and host of the podcast Glamorous Trash.

Chelsea brought Rachelle some gossip about a personal case of joke theft in Hollywood, and then Rachelle told Chelsea the story of a one-a-kind hutch haunting multiple generations of an extremely wealthy family.

