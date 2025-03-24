Skip to Content
Life's Rich Pageant

Bob, That’s The Wrong Bryce!

11:26 AM EDT on March 24, 2025

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on in the dugout in the third inning during a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles at BayCare Ballpark on March 2, 2025 in Clearwater, Florida.
Brandon Sloter/Getty Images
61Comments

No baseball reporter delivers the goods as consistently as USA Today's Bob Nightengale, by which I mean nobody else in his field possesses even one percent of his ability to make dispassionately tweeting news and information related to Major League Baseball a constant struggle. Bob attempting to break free agency news? A riot. Bob confidently sharing photos that look like they were taken from inside of a vaseline jar? Always kills. Bob just inventing and then getting really hung up on the idea of the $10 Million Club? I laughed all day.

On Sunday, Bob struck again. While everyone was just trying to relax and watch some college basketball, Bob attempted to share a heartfelt message about the death of sports columnist Bryce Miller. Instead, he briefly sent the entire city of Philadelphia into a panic:

Bob quickly edited the tweet for accuracy, but not before it was added to his compendium of greatest hits. The tweet in which Bob Nightengale accidentally made it seem like Bryce Harper had just died is gone, but it will be forgotten.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

