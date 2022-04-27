Skip to contents
NBA

All You Have To Do Today Is Watch Ja Morant’s Dunk

Tom Ley
10:38 AM EDT on Apr 27, 2022
Screenshot: ESPN

Clear your schedule. Turn off your phone. Don’t even think about reading or responding to an email. You won’t be reachable at all today, because you are going to need to spend each of the next eight to 12 waking hours watching and re-watching what Ja Morant did last night.

You know how I know this is one of the best postseason dunks ever? Because it happened in the same game in which Morant sunk the game-winning layup with one second left on the clock, and yet it’s this dunk that I woke up thinking about. It’s not just that Morant exploded into the air and soared right through poor Malik Beasley that makes this dunk so memorable. It’s that he, while a million miles in the air and absorbing contact from the jamoke standing underneath him, still had the presence of mind and panache to cock the ball back and tomahawk it through the hoop, as if he was showing off in a practice gym. If there’s one thing you can count on Ja Morant to provide, it’s a commitment to moving as quickly and violently as possible, at all times.

Recommended

That Was Painful

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

All You Have To Do Today Is Watch Ja Morant’s Dunk

NBA
28Comments
Tom Ley

Oakland A’s President Gets Into Argument With Seagull, Loses

MLB
30Comments
Ray Ratto

There's Still Time To Acquire The Defector Crewneck

Don't be a fool! Get one of these while supplies last. You'll love it so much that you might wear it throughout the summer.
Shop Now

Real Madrid Can’t Be Killed Quite So Easily

Soccer
31Comments
Luis Paez-Pumar

Congrats To North Carolina A&T’s Academic Athlete Of The Year

Defector Up All Night
276Comments
Tom Ley

See more stories