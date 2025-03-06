Alex Ovechkin Is Getting All The Help He Needs

Midway through Wednesday night's 3-2 Capitals OT win over the Rangers, the two teams got mad enough to hurt each other with more than just goals. As the first of two second-period fights brewed, TNT analyst Darren Pang alerted the viewers: "Here we go, Wilson and Rempe."

Whoa, would have been one of many proper reactions to this news. Matt Rempe, the Rangers' big beautiful hammer on skates, against Tom Wilson, history's greatest villain? Two players who know the Department of Player Safety's disciplinary process as well as anyone? I can't imagine a more dangerous confrontation.

It was not to be. Rempe and Wilson jawed at each other, but it was Sam Carrick and Brandon Duhaime who fought for New York and Washington, and then Juuso Parssinen and Matt Roy who did the same a few minutes later. Wilson, while not exactly getting along with the other boys, avoided official reprimand and instead inflicted himself on the game through less violent means. He got the assist on the Caps' first goal of the night, via Pierre-Luc Dubois, with some agile stickwork right in front of the crease. And then at the very end, the 12-year vet added to his career high with his 28th goal on the year, tapping in a feed from Dylan Strome as they went two-on-one in overtime. Look at that smile as he lies on his back celebrating: Doesn't it make you want to love him?

To be clear, the Caps' problem child, who's been suspended six times and fined three others, has not completely turned over a new leaf. Here he was on Monday exchanging fists with Brady Tkachuk—who, in fairness, could probably make the Pope want to drop the gloves.

But in 61 outings so far this campaign, Wilson is currently on pace for his first-ever NHL season averaging under one penalty minute per game, even with the five for fighting seen above. His improvement feels symbolic of the Capitals' overall leap forward in a year where they were expected to be running on the fumes of a historic goal chase. Speaking of: Tom Wilson is now just 720 goals away from tying Wayne Gretzky's all-time record for a career. And his teammate, Alex Ovechkin, is even closer.

In just 46 games, Ovi's already bettered his mark from last year, as the 39-year-old notched his 32nd of the season and his 885th in the NHL on Wednesday to pull within nine of The Great One's mark. On a Washington power play, as two Rangers collapsed on Andrew Mangiapane in the slot, Ovi smelled blood and accelerated from his favored spot at the top of the circle to quickly fire one past Igor Shesterkin. He's almost there, folks.

That goal helped even the Caps with Winnipeg in the chase for the Presidents' Trophy. But it was the other two on the night that helped emphasize the offensive variety this team can offer. Ovechkin is Washington's leader, but his crew paces the league in goals because they aren't reliant on his production. Wilson's got his 28. Aliaksei Protas, in his fourth year, has already bettered his old career high by 17 goals. Connor McMichael, a first-rounder in 2019, is now Connor McTwentygoalscorer. Strome, as the team's top center, is both setting Ovechkin's table and eating his leftovers. Jakob Chychrun and his scorching shot have proven a great acquisition worth 17 goals from the blue line. And finally there's Dubois, picked up in a trade with Los Angeles for cold goalie Darcy Kuemper and providing enough support to sit second on the team in points.

The Capitals are no longer the grizzled squadron staggering into an unavoidable rebuild, nor are they worthwhile only for the history that one player is chasing. I think it's fair to worry about Logan Thompson's long-term solidity in net, and whether guys like Wilson, Protas, and yes, Ovi can sustain their current rates into the postseason. But all eyes are on Washington for all the best reasons. And with that added attention, even their old scoundrel is on his best—mm, better—behavior.