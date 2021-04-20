Absolute Scenes As Rowdy British Lads Have Tossed The Super League Into The Rubbish Bin

Boy, are things moving fast! Sunday saw the announcement of this Super League thing that everyone hates, which in one fell swoop felt like it had ruined the most popular sport in the world. A few hours ago, not even two whole days since its official announcement, the Super League was already starting to show cracks. And now, with more rumors of Super League clubs getting cold feet, all of the English clubs dropping out of it, fans protesting their own clubs, and players and managers issuing some of the firmest rebukes yet of the plan, it looks like only a matter of time before the Super League meets its swift and gloriously humiliating demise.

Some of the best scenes came outside Chelsea’s stadium, as the club prepared for its home Premier League match against Brighton. Fans showed up to protest the club’s involvement in the Super League with lots of great picket signs:

These fans obstructed the team’s bus as it tried to drive the players to the pitch, causing a 15 minute delay of the match. Former Chelsea player Petr Cech, who now works for the club, came outside to try to plead with fans to let the bus through:

Incredible. Chelsea club legend and current technical advisor Petr Cech pleads with demonstrating Chelsea fans to clear road and let team bus into stadium before today’s game. “Give us time” he pleads as fans shout him down pic.twitter.com/g4mDUce3EX — roger bennett (@rogbennett) April 20, 2021

Eventually, reports emerged that Chelsea, along with Manchester City, were beginning the process to formally back out of the Super League. The fans on hand were elated:

Chelsea’s withdrawal from ESL being celebrated like a CL-winning goal – chants of “Fuck Perez” become “Chelsea! Chelsea!” and “Fuck Super League” pic.twitter.com/18wrZV5DHH — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 20, 2021

Sure enough, Manchester City became the first club to officially announce its plan to withdraw from the Super League. The players seemed happy:

Ok bye 👋🏾 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) April 20, 2021

That was quick lol — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) April 20, 2021

For the fans ❤️✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/TJTqGA6SKL — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) April 20, 2021

On the other side of Manchester, United’s longstanding head executive, Ed Woodward, announced that he would be stepping down from the club at the end of the season. Woodward was regarded as a financial genius and the man in charge of the club’s business side back in the Alex Ferguson glory days, but he quickly exposed himself to be totally incompetent at building a team once Ferguson retired and Woodward became the floundering club’s main decision-maker. He had to have played a big role in Manchester United’s contributions to the Super League, and for that, as well as his inept stewardship of the team in recent years, he will be missed by exactly no one.

Not long after Woodward’s resignation, news started breaking that all the English clubs were officially out of the Super League:

As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.



We made a mistake, and we apologise for it. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2021

Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 20, 2021

We will not be participating in the European Super League.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2021

We can confirm that we have formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL).#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2021

Outside of the boardrooms, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson released the following statement expressing his teammates’ opposition to the Super League:

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, the wonderful bloke that he is, also had a great quote placing the forces behind the Super League in context:

Here’s some La Liga coaches’ reactions while we’re at it:

Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini: “The Super League idea would destroy all national football. The feeling of the fans is with their national leagues. Teams need to earn qualification for European competitions on the pitch. I dont understand La Liga without the biggest teams." — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) April 20, 2021

Valencia coach Javi Gracia: “You must prioritise the essence of football and the new competition does not seem to do that. It is a financial project, not a sporting one. It does not really represent the values that we all love in football." — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) April 20, 2021

Emery "It is a war for power and control in football, during a pandemic and financial crisis for all clubs. My position and that of Villarreal is that we are against. We need shared solutions, not just for a few. We need to think of everyone to make this sport great." — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) April 20, 2021

David Beckham also got in on the action, which is good, but also, maybe he should take a look at the rules of the league the club he owns plays in …

That’s about where we are today. There are unconfirmed reports flying that more teams are on the brink of dropping out. Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez chickened out of an interview he had scheduled for tonight, after showing his ass in an interview last night. There is talk of a meeting between the remaining Super League teams tonight, though with all the Premier League clubs beating them to the punch, they’re all probably better served admitting defeat and releasing their resignation statements sooner than later. What a fantastic day.