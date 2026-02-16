Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Austin Florian of Team United States wears a Venom helmet.

Austin Florian of the United States

|Al Bello/Getty Images
Olympics

A Tour Of The Sick-Ass Helmets Of Skeleton

1:46 PM EST on February 16, 2026

43Comments

The various skeleton events wrapped up on Sunday, the Brits winning two of the three golds, Austria making away with the other, and the Germans sweeping the silvers and bronzes. However, fixating on the medal count obscures the most important contest of all: Who had the best helmet?

As the controversy involving Ukrainian slider Vladyslav Heraskevych suggests, skeleton helmets, like hockey goalie masks or Formula 1 helmets, are a part of the sport's aesthetic—and thus, political—culture. This is something to consider when you are choosing your sliding sport: Lugers may get to go feet-first, but they do not get painted helmets because, for whatever reason, they refuse to paint over the visors. What lugers gain in perceived safety, they lose in their ability to look sick as shit. Imagine foregoing the opportunity to look like this:

Seunggi Jung of Team South Korea in action during the Men's Skeleton Heat Three.
Jung Seunggi of South KoreaDaniel Kopatsch/VOIGT/GettyImages

Befitting the name of the sport, skeleton helmet designs tend toward faces, many of them spooky. Perhaps it is more soothing to have two pairs of eyes facing your fate.

Nick Timmings (Austria) on the track training.
Nick Timmings of AustriaRobert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images
Austin Florian of Team United States wears a Venom helmet.
Also there's Venom.Al Bello/Getty Images

Sliders get bonus fashion points for their visors, which can either meld in with the rest of their helmet, or literally reflect the track they run on, turning the arena into part of their design.

Sujung Hong wears an orange helmet featuring a traditional Korean cat design.
Hong Sujung of South KoreaDaniel Kopatsch/VOIGT/GettyImages
Lin Qinwei wears a gold-on-black lion design with a frosted visor.
Lin Qinwei of ChinaRobert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images
Axel Jungk with the German team's yellow, red, and black helmet, with a reflective visor.
The German helmets get some points off for being team-wide and not individual. However, Axel Jungk does look cool as hell, and the color coordination with the skinsuit and sled is very effective.Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images

With these busier designs, there's something to be said for a simple, solid block of color—

Marcus Wyatt (Great Britain) wearing a solid blue helmet with a black visor.
Marcus Wyatt of the United KingdomRobert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images

—but I personally favor well-executed abstract designs over either faces or solid colors.

Mattia Gaspari of Team Italy with a red and gold abstract design with the Italian flag running through it.
I would like Mattia Gaspari's more without the Italian flag.Daniel Kopatsch/VOIGT/GettyImages
Alessandra Fumagalli of Team Italy wears a helmet resembling porcelain.
Alessandra Fumagalli of ItalyDaniel Kopatsch/VOIGT/GettyImages
Dan Zhao of Team China wears a light blue helmet with a golden aquatic design.
Zhao Dan of ChinaDaniel Kopatsch/VOIGT/GettyImages
Chen Wenhao of China wears a red, black, and gold striped cloud design with a mirrored visor.
Chen Wenhao of ChinaMichael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

A lot of the helmets in this style are very close in quality, but if I were to pick one to award bronze to, it would be Josip Brusić of Canada. His helmet shares a similar style to the two excellent Chinese ones shown above, but I love how he has incorporated both eyes and national iconography into the design without being obvious. The best of all worlds!

Josip Brusic (Canada) wears a white and black porcelain-esque design with a maple leaf on the chin.
The maple leaf!Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Despite preferring abstract designs, I award the silver medal for best helmet to Belgian slider Kim Meylemans. Meylemans's helmet does have the aura of one of those memes of a werewolf riding a motorcycle, or perhaps a van with a wizard smoking a blunt airbrushed on its side, but I maintain that this un-self-consciousness is what distinguishes Meylemans's helmet from the rest of the face-based ones.

Kim Meylemans of Team Belgium with a white lion on her helmet.
Daniel Kopatsch/VOIGT/GettyImages

Is some of my judgment biased by the fact that Meylemans is married to a rival slider, Brazilian Nicole Silveira? Art is subjective, and love can move mountains. The gold medal goes to Silveira.

Nicole Rocha Silveira of Team Brazil wears a parrot helmet and a colorful skinsuit.
It's camp!Al Bello/Getty Images
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Kathryn Xu

Staff Writer

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

College Basketball

Doug Gottlieb Attacks Refs, Furniture After Loss

February 16, 2026
Olympics

Casey Wasserman, Radioactive With Epstein Fallout, Says He Will Sell His Agency

February 16, 2026
Pro Wrestling

Why The Hottest New Pro Wrestling Chant Is “Fuck ICE”

February 16, 2026
MLB

Bryce Harper Is Still Grouchy About Dave Dombrowski’s Loose Ponderings

February 16, 2026
Life Lessons

An Afternoon With Pliny The Younger

February 16, 2026
Crosswords

The Crossword, Feb. 16: Swish

February 16, 2026
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement