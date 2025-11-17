Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Podcasts

Zakiya Gibbons Goes Speed-Dating

2:00 PM EST on November 17, 2025

Lille Allen

Before the pandemic, Zakiya Gibbons was everywhere, all the time. Whenever I saw her, she was on her way to another engagement she’d double stacked that day. She’s a people person. A textbook extrovert. But she lived alone during the pandemic, and like a lot of people, all that alone time made her a little neurotic. Suddenly, going on dates started to feel draining, and she experienced a social anxiety she didn’t recognize in herself. About a year ago, she quit dating apps altogether and decided to spend some time alone. 

Now she’s ready to get back out there, but she’s found herself in a new predicament: She keeps finding herself on dates with men because they are what she calls a “low-hanging fruit.” As a bisexual woman, she’s way more comfortable slipping into the gender roles expected from a hetero pairing, but there’s a part of her that doesn’t quite recognize herself in these relationships, either. She wants to do more queer dating, but she feels rusty, and this newfound social anxiety makes it feel so much scarier. 

On the latest episode of Try Hard, Zakiya attempts to work through the imposter syndrome she’s having about presenting as “queer enough." After a talk with Myisha Battle of How’s Your Sex Life, Zakiya decides its time to try queer speed dating in Brooklyn!

A transcript of the episode can be found here.

You can listen to Try Hard wherever you get your podcasts: RSS here, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify (if you must). Send me voice memos of the things you're trying at podcasts@defector.com or message me on Instagram @alexlaughs.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Alex Sujong Laughlin
Supervising Producer

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Boxing

Conor Benn Avenges 35 Years Of Family Losses With Beatdown Of Chris Eubank Jr.

November 17, 2025
NBA

A Brand-New Draymond Green Incident Cycle Has Arrived Right On Schedule

November 17, 2025
MLB

The Mariners Are Acting Like A Team That Wants To Win A World Series

November 17, 2025
Soccer

Norway Is So Much More Than Just Erling Haaland

November 17, 2025
NFL

Ja’Marr Chase Thought He Got Away With Spitting On Jalen Ramsey

November 17, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement