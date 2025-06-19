Skip to Content
Your Juneteenth Open Thread

9:08 AM EDT on June 19, 2025

Denver's Juneteenth celebration is back as organizers name the event "Juneteenth 2008: The Rebirth. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States as slaves in Galveston, Texas learned that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier. Denver used to have one of the largest gatherings, and this year community leaders- including former Mayor Wellington Webb- worked to bring the festival back. There is a parade along with musical performers and entertainment for the kids. The Showstarz Cheer team perform acrobatics along the route. Kathryn Scott Osler, The Denver Post (Photo By Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images
218Comments

It's a holiday, and you won't be seeing much of us today. Consider this your space to talk about the news, your summer plans, tonight's Game 6, or anything else you wanna blab about. We'll be back tomorrow with normal programming.

