Defector Up All Night

Your Fourth Of July Open Thread

9:33 AM EDT on July 4, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: A hawker advertises a hot dog at the San Francisco Giants home opener at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, Calif. on April 20, 1965. The opener was attended by 37,784 fans. (Photo by Howard Erker/MediaNews Group/Oakland Tribune via Getty Images)
Howard Erker/MediaNews Group/Oakland Tribune via Getty Images
470Comments

We're off today. Consider this your place to blab about sports, food, antiquing, or anything else that floats your boat.

