Woody Johnson Doesn’t Think Anyone Could Win With The Pile-Of-Shit Quarterback He Signed

These two facts are indisputable: The New York Jets are an extremely bad football team, and Justin Fields is an extremely bad quarterback. Everyone in the organization shares responsibility for the team's 0-7 start to the season, but a big a chunk of it belongs to Fields, who has played miserably and passed for a combined 91 yards in his last two starts (one of which saw him benched after halftime). Just about anyone can get away with slagging Fields right now, but it's a bit much to see the guy who signs his paychecks try to get in on the action.

That's what Jets owner Woody Johnson did when he took some time out of the NFL's fall meetings to talk to reporters about his team. While letting everyone know that first-year head coach Aaron Glenn still has his full support, Johnson managed to call Fields essentially useless.

"It's hard when you have a quarterback with the rating that we've got. He has the ability, but something's just not jiving," Johnson said. "But if you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that, you're going to see similar results across the league."

Johnson was then asked what gives him hope for the future of the Jets, and he once again returned to shitting on Fields. "I just think defense and special teams are doing better. Defense is pretty good. If we could just complete a pass, it would look good."

It's probably true that any NFL team with Fields starting at quarterback would be struggling to complete a pass right now. And it's a good thing that the Jets are currently being run by a keen talent evaluator like Johnson, who can clearly identify Fields's long-established deficiencies as a quarterback and would have never, ever, not in a million years, signed him to a two-year contract with $30 million in guarantees.