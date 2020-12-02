Skip to contents
NFL

Will You Join The NFL Writers And Take Up Arms Against The TV Providers?

Samer Kalaf
December 2, 2020 1:59 pm
Image via YouTube

Grab your sword, my boy! The scouts have returned, and the battle horn has been sounded. The NFL writers have begun their attack on the TV and internet providers. Soon we shall start our journey to leap into the fray.

The skirmish began just earlier today. Baron Chappell, from the Midlands of Foxshire, struck first, agitated by the overlords who restricted access to the unique and questionably desirable luxury that is Wednesday foot-ball:

The eye of AT&T focused its gaze on Baron Chappell, attempting to cow him into submission by publicly recounting its own esoteric “carriage dispute” involving the equally treacherous forces of TEGNA, but he was neither sympathetic nor deterred:

Just as the fight appeared to reach a stalemate and all hope seemed to be lost, the recently exiled Baron Clayton and his army crested a nearby hill and flanked the enemy. They delivered such a booming blow to AT&T and its vile lackey DIRECTV that it roused Agroná and Andrasta from their slumber:

To dishonor an agreement in such a way would invite intervention by the Privy Council. DIRECTV would have been wise to tread lightly here …

Baron Clayton’s spat with the providers had been dragging on for months, but yestreen it reached a head:

Baron Clayton’s energy was eventually drained, and DIRECTV’s bulwark prevented him from accomplishing any further damage:

But wait—could it be? That’s the brutish Joel Dreeſſen, one of the many mercenaries known as the Remembered Fellows. This man does not tolerate those who renege on their word. He too has a bone to pick.

And now, we march to battle. This is what we’ve trained for, boy. Into hell we descend, so that we may reach heaven!

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

NFL Sets, Clears Lowest Bar Possible

NFL
Patrick Redford
In this still image from video provided by the NFL, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (NFL via AP)

Let’s Watch This Godawful Wednesday Afternoon Football Game, Together

Defector Up All Night
Tom Ley
Baltimore Ravens

Romelu Lukaku Has Put Inter On His Back

Soccer
Billy Haisley
Inter Milan's Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku celebrates after they scored during the UEFA Champions League football match Borussia Moenchengladbach v Inter Milan in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on December 1, 2020.

Will You Join The NFL Writers And Take Up Arms Against The TV Providers?

NFL
Samer Kalaf
See more stories