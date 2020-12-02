Will You Join The NFL Writers And Take Up Arms Against The TV Providers?

Grab your sword, my boy! The scouts have returned, and the battle horn has been sounded. The NFL writers have begun their attack on the TV and internet providers. Soon we shall start our journey to leap into the fray.

The skirmish began just earlier today. Baron Chappell, from the Midlands of Foxshire, struck first, agitated by the overlords who restricted access to the unique and questionably desirable luxury that is Wednesday foot-ball:

Don't know who to be most PO'd with, but this is crapola. Have lost WTHR and will lose CBS today.

Yes, I know there are other (better?) options. But I'm an AT&T guy right now.

More than a little irritated. Went through this crap several years ago.

Signed – a PO'd subscriber https://t.co/YJb3x221uZ — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) December 2, 2020

The eye of AT&T focused its gaze on Baron Chappell, attempting to cow him into submission by publicly recounting its own esoteric “carriage dispute” involving the equally treacherous forces of TEGNA, but he was neither sympathetic nor deterred:

Blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blahblah blah blah blah blahblah blah blah blah blahblah blah blah blah blahblah blah blah blah blahblah blah blah blah blahblah blah blah blah blahblah blah blah blah blahblah blah blah blah blahblah blah blah blah blah https://t.co/UlVMGqg4IU — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) December 2, 2020

Just as the fight appeared to reach a stalemate and all hope seemed to be lost, the recently exiled Baron Clayton and his army crested a nearby hill and flanked the enemy. They delivered such a booming blow to AT&T and its vile lackey DIRECTV that it roused Agroná and Andrasta from their slumber:

I see Mike Chappell is having trouble with Directv shutting off Tegna station in Indy. Same problem for me in Seattle. My wife is in wheelchair can't watch Steelers game and my weekly appearance. Plus they quadrupled charged me last month for SundayTicket and added a fifth charge — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) December 2, 2020

To dishonor an agreement in such a way would invite intervention by the Privy Council. DIRECTV would have been wise to tread lightly here …

On being charged four times for SundayTicket and a fifth this month I've been in contact with FCC. They say it's illegal — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) December 2, 2020

I notified Directv about the new six month charge last night. They promised call back today. No call. Ready to file with FCC if I don't hear anything in three hours — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) December 2, 2020

Seems I'm not alone with my Directv problem. Directv contact me. I need SundayTicket for my job. NFL owners need to know problems. RT @MikeStreicher12: @JohnClaytonNFL I cancelled DirecTV and they continued billing me. I think ATT does it on purpose. Feels very shady to me. — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) December 2, 2020

Baron Clayton’s spat with the providers had been dragging on for months, but yestreen it reached a head:

Spent two hours on phone with them last night. kept me on hold 50 minutes going for account specialistRT @Bradwastestime: @JohnClaytonNFL Used to work for them, they’re not gonna call back. You need to specifically ask for the Loyalty Dept. you’ll have to ask like 3 times — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) December 2, 2020

Baron Clayton’s energy was eventually drained, and DIRECTV’s bulwark prevented him from accomplishing any further damage:

Just called loyalty department at att. Told them my problem. They hung up on me — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) December 2, 2020

But wait—could it be? That’s the brutish Joel Dreeſſen, one of the many mercenaries known as the Remembered Fellows. This man does not tolerate those who renege on their word. He too has a bone to pick.

Yo @DIRECTV you guys better get this figured out so I can watch SNF on my TV how I want, when I want, cuz I am paying for it. And don’t give me any nonsense about locast & watching on a mobile device. That’s not the agreement. pic.twitter.com/Uzh7XhUyVt — JoelDreessen (@JoelDreessen) December 2, 2020

And now, we march to battle. This is what we’ve trained for, boy. Into hell we descend, so that we may reach heaven!