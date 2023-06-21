Skip to Content
What Kind Of Table Are Overtime Elite Twins Amen And Ausar Thompson Going To Use To Accommodate Their Family And Others Of Note During The NBA Draft Tomorrow?

5:58 PM EDT on June 21, 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Draft Prospects Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson visit the Empire State Building on June 20th, 2023 in New York City, New New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
It's pretty ridiculous that it's now Wednesday evening and I still don't know what kind of table Overtime Elite twins Amen and Ausar Thompson will use to accommodate their family and others of note during the NBA draft tomorrow. It's the biggest unanswered question leading up to the event. Where are the insiders on this one?

Wait ... hold on ... something is coming across the wires:

Thank god for you, Marc Spears.

And thank you all for your continued support of Defector. Onward.

Tom Ley
Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

