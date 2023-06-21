What Kind Of Table Are Overtime Elite Twins Amen And Ausar Thompson Going To Use To Accommodate Their Family And Others Of Note During The NBA Draft Tomorrow?

It's pretty ridiculous that it's now Wednesday evening and I still don't know what kind of table Overtime Elite twins Amen and Ausar Thompson will use to accommodate their family and others of note during the NBA draft tomorrow. It's the biggest unanswered question leading up to the event. Where are the insiders on this one?

Wait ... hold on ... something is coming across the wires:

Overtime Elite twins Amen and Ausar Thompson will share a large U-shaped table to accommodate their family and others of note during the NBA Draft tomorrow. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 21, 2023

Thank god for you, Marc Spears.

And thank you all for your continued support of Defector. Onward.