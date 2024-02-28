Milwaukee Bucks superstar Damian Lillard sat down for an interview with Sports Illustrated this week, in which he talked about some of the loneliness he's felt since moving to Milwaukee. Not wanting to uproot his family from Portland, where he played for 11 seasons, Lillard is currently living in Milwaukee all by his lonesome, and there's not really much for him to do.

From the interview:

SI: So what’s your life like in Milwaukee? DL: Bro, go to practice, go home, watch boxing, play video games. Man, I type in [boxing website] FightHype on YouTube 100 times and be praying for something new to be on there. Seriously, I don’t have much of a life. But that’s what comes with making a big boy decision. You got to be down for that and figure it out. SI

It's not often that you are offered an opportunity to feel some kinship with a professional athlete, but Damian Lillard saying the words, "I type FightHype on YouTube 100 times and be praying for something new to be on there" is one such opportunity for me. I also type the same shit into YouTube 100 times and pray for something new to be on there.

Revealing your personal habits to the public can be a dicey proposition—someone might make fun of you—and for that reason we should applaud Lillard for allowing us to imagine a seven-time All-NBA player with an iconic jumper and signature celebration lying supine in bed, face illuminated by the cold glow of his laptop, which is perched on his chest and wobbling slightly as he types each letter of "fighthype" with two fingers.

In the spirit if Lillard's openness, I now pose the question to you: What do you type into YouTube? For me at the moment it's a lot of "nikola jokic," "fextralife elden ring builds," "neil young bbc live," and "flats overwatch 2."

Explain to me your habits.