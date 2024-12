What Did We Get Stuck In Our Rectums Last Year?

Do you realize that this is the 12th year we've run this series? Time really flies when you don't have something lodged up your butt. But for those of you who do, read on to see if you made this year's list of the weirdest stuff that entered America's orifices. If not, there's always next year.

All reports are taken from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's database of emergency room visits, all descriptions are verbatim, and all the entries below involved some very poor decisions.



Penis

AIRPOD

PEN CAP

PEN

COFFEE STIRRER

SCREW

PAPER CLIP

WAX STRAW

4 INCH METAL TUBE

"TOOK A PIECE OF PLASTIC COATED PAPER FROM A MILK CONTAINER, ROLLED IT TIGHTLY, WRAPPED IT WITH TAPE TO THE SIZE OF 'GREATER THAN A CRAYON' AND INSERTED IT AS FAR AS HE COULD INTO HIS PENIS SEVERAL HOURS AGO"

HANDLE OF PLASTIC SPOON

PLASTIC FORK

GLUE

ROLLED UP MAGAZINE PAGE

RING FROM POWERADE BOTTLE

DOMINO

PHONE CHARGING CABLE

THERMOMETER

Vagina

PLASTIC CUBE

PLASTIC TRICERATOPS

BOBBY PIN

SHOT GLASS

STATUE

TOY FIRE TRUCK

EGG

"PATIENT REPORTS PARTNER WAS WEARING AN ENHANCEMENT APPARATUS THAT BECAME STUCK FOLLOWING INTERCOURSE"

SPORK

BAR OF SOAP

DEODORANT

PERFUME BOTTLE

PENCIL

2 PENCILS

PENCIL, SIDEWAYS

"PLACED A DEVICE THAT HAS A VAGINAL SEX TOY AND AN ANAL PORTION WHICH ARE CONNECTED BY RUBBER CORD BOTH INTO HER VAGINA.THEY WERE UNABLE TO RETRIEVE. THEY DID HAVE SOME ALCOHOL THIS EVE"

CURLING IRON

DRY ERASE MARKER

SPOON

KNIFE

BAG OF SOIL

"WAS ROUGHHOUSING WITH HER HUSBAND WHO LIFTED HER UP AND ACCIDENTALLY DROPPED HER ON A HOT DOG COOKER. VAGINAL BLEEDING"

KEYS

CANDLE

CLIMBING PEG

FINGER PUPPET

MICROCHIP

Rectum