Welcome To Our New Website

Hello and happy Tuesday! I have some information to share with you.

You may have noticed that our homepage looks a little bit different today, and that there are some technical difficulties bogging down the site. That is because we've just switched on the newest version of our website, and some kinks are still being worked out. If you're a subscriber and can't log in, just sit tight while we get things fixed. You should still be able to read as many blogs as you want, as our paywall isn't back up yet.

Once these issues get worked out, you'll have a new website, redesigned and upgraded by our partners at Lede, to explore. Though we briefly considered turning Defector 2.0 into an AI-powered web3 metaverse content platform with a fully integrated crypto exchange, we ultimately opted for a lighter touch. The bones of the site you've gotten used to reading are here, but a few meaningful upgrades have been made. Here's what you gotta know:

Our paywall is now much more closely integrated with the site itself, which means that you'll no longer have to deal with pop-up menus or separate landing pages when trying to log in or manage your subscription. All of that can now be handled via an expanded account page, which you can access as soon as you've logged into the site for the first time.

In addition to being able to manage your subscription and newsletter preferences from the account page, subscribers to our Pal tier will be able to, at long last, change their commenter handle on this page. And that's not all—they can even upload an avatar. We've got avatars now, folks!

When you log into the new site for the first time, you'll need to sign in using a magic link sent to the email address that your account is registered to, and then you'll need to reset your password. You'll only need to do this once! Just follow the instructions on the site and click the buttons it tells you to click and you'll be fine.

If you're reading the site on a laptop or desktop and the image sizes on the top of the homepage look a little funky to you, just make your browser window a little bit wider and they should adjust themselves.

If you run into any problems at all, just email info@defector.com and we will help you figure out what's going on.

Everyone be cool and chill.

OK, that's all there is to it, really! Welcome to Defector 2.0, the same great site you already love, but with fewer pop-up menus.