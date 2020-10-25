Was Tom Brady Crud Today?

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveled to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a late-afternoon Sunday game, which means it’s time for an evening edition of the Crud Meter.

Brady had his best game of the season on Sunday, completing 33 of 45 passes for 369 yards and four scores, along with a quarterback sneak touchdown, to lead the Bucs to a 45-20 victory that moves them to 5–2 at the top of the NFC South. The 43-year-old also threw this beautiful lob to Scott Miller at the end of the first half:

Tom Brady did not play like crud today. This was his best game in a Bucs jersey so far, adding an impressive road win over a decent Raiders team to his record. The Crud Meter reflects this.