Was Tom Brady Crud Today?

It’s Week 17, which means it is time for your final Tom Brady Crud Meter of the regular season. Throughout the year we’ve had dizzying highs and terrifying lows of crud-ness, all thanks to one fancy dog of a quarterback in Tampa.

Today the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the Atlanta Falcons, a team coming into the game with four wins. Tom Brady quarterbacked the Bucs to a 20-3 lead over the first four drives, throwing a pair of touchdown passes. It looked like Brady would finish the season being definitively not crud.

The Falcons hung around, however, especially after Brady’s second-half interception.

GO RICO GO‼️



📺: FOX

Unfortunately for lovers of crud, that pick didn’t appear to be Brady’s fault. And though the Falcons closed within a field goal three times in the second half, the Buccaneers ended up winning 44-27. In fact, after throwing that interception, Tom Brady led three consecutive touchdown drives. He finished with 399 yards passing and four touchdowns. He was not crud. The Crud Meter reflects this.